Can we fight poverty without wrecking the climate? Grist’s food writer has a few ideas.

Sure, these are days full of terrifying tweets and monsters from hell (a.k.a the ocean).

But! There’s a light at the end of the Mariana Trench — at least three of them, in fact:

India’s renewable promise: The Indian government predicts it will be three years ahead of schedule for renewable energy targets established in last year’s Paris talks. If all goes according to plan, India would get 57 percent of its electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2027, eliminating the need to open new coal plants.

Where the sky’s the limit: Las Vegas has become America’s latest city to run its municipal facilities entirely on renewable energy. Last week’s opening of a new solar array in southeastern Nevada put the final touch on a decade-long conversion. Looks like it’s time for a new slogan — what happens here, stays out of the greenhouse effect? Hmm.

I don’t want no shrubs (because I’m the ozone layer): A new study shows that when reindeer graze on shrubs, they help increase the amount of sunlight reflected back into space and away from the heat-absorbing ground. (That’s good, because we don’t need more heat in the Arctic right now.) Thanks, you wacky ungulates!