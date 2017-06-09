Comey? More like … coal-me!!!

On Monday, President Donald Trump called up James Eskridge, mayor of Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. The ocean is lapping up 16 feet of the island’s coastline a year.

But Trump told Eskridge not to worry about it. “Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more,” the president reportedly said, according to the Delmarva Daily Times of Maryland.

So who will Trump call next? Let’s think: