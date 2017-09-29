‘Dammit, this is not a good news story,’ San Juan mayor responds to Trump official.

The White House might be satisfied with federal relief efforts in Puerto Rico, but people who live there aren’t.

“I know it’s a hard storm to recover from,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told reporters on Thursday. “But I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane.”

When CNN shared Duke’s comments with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Friday morning, she was shocked.

"Dammit, this is not a good news story": San Juan mayor slams acting DHS Secretary Duke's comments about Puerto Rico https://t.co/mWdPEsCSHn — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2017

“Well, maybe from where she’s standing, it’s a good news story,” Cruz said. “When you’re drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story.”

More than a million Puerto Ricans don’t have clean water, and some are drinking water out of old bleach containers. This is a “people-are-dying story,” Cruz said.