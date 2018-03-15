Briefly

Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

EPA’s new environmental justice adviser is not down with its coal ash plan.

Jeremy Orr was appointed to the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council last week. He also serves as the NAACP’s environmental and climate justice chair for its Michigan State Area Conference.

Orr spoke out about the EPA’s proposed rollback of federal coal ash laws to InsideClimate News. The plan would give states more autonomy in determining how they dispose of the toxic substance, which is often discarded in landfills or in “surface impoundments” — basically, giant coal ash ponds.

“It’s framed as being able to save up to $100 million for the utility industry, but what’s the trade-off?” Orr said of the proposal. “Can you really quantify and trade off the disproportionate health impacts that these communities near these ponds are going to suffer?”

On the same day it proposed the changes, the EPA dismissed a civil rights complaint filed by members of the majority black community of Uniontown, Alabama. Residents say the nearby coal ash landfill contributes to an increased risk of cancer and respiratory problems.

Robert Bullard, the unofficial “Father of Environmental Justice,” told the Guardian that Uniontown was “a textbook case of environmental racism.”

4 hours ago
up is down

Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty Images

Blame the Arctic for your wild winter weather, New Yorkers.

There’s new evidence out this week that disruptions in the Arctic linked to climate change are fueling severe winter weather along the East Coast, especially during February and March.

This year certainly fits the bill. Back-to-back-to-back nor’easters have pummeled the Northeast in recent weeks, dropping nearly 100 inches of snow in Vermont and roughly double that in parts of western Pennsylvania and New York State.

The study, published in the journal Nature, adds more support to scientists claiming that what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic. It finds that “when the Arctic is warm both cold temperatures and heavy snowfall are more frequent” in the eastern United States. That squares with strong evidence that nor’easters are getting worse, bringing more coastal flooding and more snow.

The broader context, though, shows that even while big snowstorms during the late winter are getting increasingly common in the Northeast, there’s no trend toward more total snowfall over the full winter season. Winter is the fastest-warming season, and it’s likely that in many places, especially the deep south and mid-Atlantic, what would have been small snowstorms a few decades ago now fall as rain. In Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina, snow totals have plunged by more than 50 percent over the past 30 years.

3 hours ago

you've got to be joking

Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Humor can get young people fired up about climate change.

A study published in the Journal of Communication aimed to find out whether humor, fear, or straightforward facts would best motivate people to act in the environment’s favor.

Researchers from Cornell University and the Environmental Defense Fund showed participants three mock weather forecasts to gauge their reactions. The videos, all featuring the same weatherman, showed climate change in dramatically different lights. One took an ominous tack, while another presented the facts in a straightforward fashion.

The academics enlisted the help of Second City, the Chicago improv group where Tina Fey and Amy Poehler got their start. The humorous version features a bumbling meteorologist failing to interpret the obvious signs of climate change, in the style of The Colbert Report. (Watch it here.)

Each video concluded with a call to action about climate change. While researchers found that the fear-inducing video was a good climate-change motivator across age groups, humor was the most effective approach for 18- to 24-year-olds.

“The humor video made people laugh more, and people who found it funny were more likely to want to plan to partake in activism, recycle more, and believe climate change is risky,” said Christofer Skurka, the paper’s lead author.

5 hours ago

Climate hawking

AFP via Getty Images

The physicist who dreamed of other universes wanted us to save the one we’ve already got.

The legendary Stephen Hawking passed away early Wednesday in his Cambridge home.

Later in his life, Hawking channeled his famous intellect into averting Armageddon. “We face awesome environmental challenges: climate change, food production, overpopulation, the decimation of other species, epidemic disease, acidification of the oceans,” he wrote in an op-ed in 2016. “Together, they are a reminder that we are at the most dangerous moment in the development of humanity.”

While he predicted humans would need to find a new home on another planet to survive, he also wrote that “right now we only have one planet, and we need to work together to protect it.”

Hawking reportedly wanted his tombstone engraved with the famous equation for black hole entropy that he developed with colleague Jacob Bekenstein. “Things can get out of a black hole, both to the outside, and possibly, to another universe,” he said in a 2016 lecture. “So, if you feel you are in a black hole, don’t give up. There’s a way out.”

Doctors didn’t expect Hawking to live past 25 after he was diagnosed with ALS as a young man. He surpassed their expectations by 51 years. So if he beat the odds on his own, maybe the rest of us can take inspiration from him. As Hawking once said, “Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent if we act now.”

1 day ago

the west-laid schemes

Tim Rue/Corbis via Getty Images

Zinke may not allow oil drilling off the West Coast after all.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke appears to have realized the obvious: The iconic Oregon coast would be better off without a couple of oil rigs as a backdrop.

In January, Zinke proposed opening up pretty much all U.S. coasts to offshore oil and gas drilling. But now he’s expressing doubts about the Pacific coast’s role in that plan. During a testimony to the Senate Energy Committee on Tuesday, he said West Coast states lack “resources of any weight” for offshore drilling. Meaning that there just isn’t enough oil and gas to bother. 

Zinke’s proposal has stirred up strong opposition from coastal states, and that may finally be getting through to him. “I think I’m going to mark down Washington as opposed to drilling,” he told Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington during the testimony, adding that her state’s opposition would be reflected in the next draft of the plan.

Still, he has yet to exempt the West Coast states from the proposal, as he did for Florida.

Another fun fact from the hearing: After Cantwell accused Zinke of taking expensive private jets (he clarified that he took private propeller planes instead), Zinke said: “I resent the fact of your insults, I resent the fact they’re misleading, I resent the fact of the doors.”

Guys: Zinke resents the fact of the doors.

1 day ago

koch swindlestries

Rex Tillerson is out, and the Koch brothers are in.

In an early morning tweet, President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and announced that Mike Pompeo, CIA director and unofficial third Koch brother, would be taking over. In other words, a guy who believes climate change is merely an “engineering problem” is being replaced by someone who probably doesn’t think it’s even real.

Pompeo’s environmental record is pretty damning:

  • In a 2013 interview with C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, he argued that there’s considerable debate within the scientific community about the causes of global warming. There isn’t.
  • Since 2009, he has accepted more than a million dollars from the oil and gas industry while campaigning for Congress.
  • He was the largest recipient of Koch Industries campaign money in 2010. And soon afterward, as a newly elected Kansas representative, he hired a former Koch lawyer to be his chief of staff.

It looks like the Koch brothers, who’ve played a huge part in galvanizing the Republican Party against climate change, have Pompeo exactly where they want him.

And why is it important for our secretary of state to understand the basics of climate change?  For one, climate change poses a “growing geopolitical threat” to national security — a threat that Pompeo appears quite unequipped to tackle.

Mar 13, 2018

rules are rules

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Judge to Trump: You can’t just ignore pollution rules.

Back in 2015, the Obama administration tightened the rules governing ozone, a pollutant formed by burning fossil fuel that damages lungs and exacerbates asthma. But President Trump’s administration blew past a deadline last year to put these tighter rules into practice. An Obama-appointed federal judge ruled on Monday that this inaction broke the law and that the White House must comply with the rules by April 30.

A coalition of environmental groups and 16 state attorneys general sued the Trump EPA to force the agency to do its job. “The stakes are high. The smog-reducing requirements at issue will save hundreds of lives and prevent 230,000 asthma attacks among children,” said the lead plaintiff, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, in a statement. “That’s worth fighting for.”

It’s the latest in a string of defeats the Trump administration has suffered at the hands of attorneys general from blue states. And it’s Becerra’s ninth environmental legal victory against Trump. As we noted last year, Becerra has emerged as the most prominent anti-pollution prosecutor of the White House.

Mar 13, 2018

preemptive measures

Erich Schlegel / Getty Images News

Science gives first responders a leg up on catastrophes.

The Red Cross is working with meteorologists and academics to better understand how climate change is exacerbating extreme weather events. The hope is that this will help them get the goods and people in place ahead of time in order to minimize the loss of life, rather than just providing aid post-disaster.

“Forecast based financing” would funnel funds to disaster preparedness efforts in the places most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. “This finance gets triggered when a forecast of a potential extreme event is issued, and automatically activates measures before the impacts are felt,” Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center, told Inside Climate News.

The ability to model extreme weather and link disasters to climate change has been gaining steam. We can now measure how much human-induced climate change is making naturally occurring weather events more frequent or drastic. Last year, two independent studies found that Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented rains had been boosted by climate change, with one study estimating precipitation was up to 40 percent higher than it would have been without global warming.

Mar 12, 2018

De-emphysema

Jim Bennett/WireImage

Former Governator Schwarzenegger wants to sue oil companies for ‘murder.’

During an interview with Politico’s “Off Message” podcast at the South by Southwest festival, Arnold Schwarzenegger argued that fossil fuel companies made a perfect target for tobacco-style class action lawsuits, as pollution kills 7 million to 9 million people a year. “We’re talking to law firms to go and do exactly the same thing they did with the tobacco industry, ” he said. And though Schwarzenegger didn’t clarify the details, he assured the crowd that he planned to back up his words.

“We’re going to go after them, and we’re going to be in there like an Alabama tick,” Schwarzenegger promised (borrowing one of Jesse Ventura’s lines from Predator).

During his tenure as California governor, the Republican worked with a Democratic statehouse to pass California’s landmark climate legislation, while also driving around in Hummers retrofitted to run on hydrogen and biofuel. He said environmentalism had to be “sexy,” rather than abstemious and fingerwagging.

But he wants to do more than wag his finger at fossil fuel polluters: “If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies.”

Mar 12, 2018
