Even Trump voters oppose Trump’s climate agenda.

The first post-election poll to delve into the policy views of self-identified Donald Trump voters finds broad support for climate action and clean energy.

Fifty-five percent of people who backed Trump want to uphold current climate policies, and 61 percent think companies should be required to reduce carbon emissions, according to the poll, which was commissioned by the political consultancy Glover Park Group and performed by the market research firm Morning Consult.

Larger majorities want to maintain or increase spending on environmental protection and renewable energy: 64 percent and 73 percent, respectively. And still larger majorities want to maintain or increase protections for clean water and clean air: 84 percent and 78 percent.

Trump supports none of this. A climate science denier, he has promised to repeal all of President Obama’s climate regulations and drastically slash spending on programs like renewable energy research and environmental protection. His cabinet nominees include an oil executive and fossil fuel industry lackeys.

Trump can claim no popular mandate in general, having won 2.8 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton. And it’s already well-established that large majorities of Americans support action to combat climate change. Now we know that even most of Trump’s voters disagree with him on the environment.