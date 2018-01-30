Briefly

Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo for The Washington Post via Getty Images

FEMA is ending its food and water aid in Puerto Rico.

The agency plans to “officially shut off” its aid in the U.S. territory on Wednesday, NPR reports. It is handing over the role of distributing food and water to the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA’s public affairs director told The Hill that the aid was “no longer needed” because “the commercial supply chain for food and water is re-established and private suppliers are sufficiently available.” FEMA says it will continue to support volunteer agencies and other nonprofit organizations operating on the island.

This was apparently a surprise to the Puerto Rico government. In a statement responding to media reports, a spokesperson said: “We were not informed that supplies would stop arriving, nor did the Government of Puerto Rico agree with this action” — noting that the the transition period should take weeks.

And residents in Puerto Rico aren’t so convinced that the humanitarian crisis is over. Four months after Hurricane Maria, roughly 20 percent of the island is still without power.

“This is the kind of indifference that must be stopped. Enough,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted after FEMA’s announcement. She has been one of the most vocal critics of the federal response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

On Monday night, Cruz will attend President Trump’s State of the Union as a guest of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I hope [Trump] uses tonight to apologize, even if he doesn’t say sorry — if he makes right what’s wrong,” said Cruz.

This story has been updated.

16 hours ago

Jersey Boy

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New Jersey’s new governor is bringing back cap-and-trade.

On Monday, newly minted Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multi-state carbon trading program that aims to reduce greenhouse gases from the power sector.

New Jersey’s former governor (and bona fide bully) Chris Christie had pulled the state out in 2011, saying the initiative increased the tax burden for utilities and failed to adequately reduce greenhouse gases. Murphy said that Christie’s decision to withdraw had cost the state $279 million in revenue.

The state Department of Environmental Protection and the Board of Public Utilities will begin drawing up a game plan to re-enter the pact.

Nine eastern states already participate in RGGI: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. Now, New Jersey is joining the fray, and Virginia may soon follow.

“With this executive order, New Jersey takes the first step toward restoring our place as a leader in the green economy,” Murphy said. Jersey shore knows what it’s doing!

17 hours ago

Hush monkey

Dünzlullstein Bild/Getty Images

Volkswagen: the scandal that never ends.

The German automaker issued yet another apology on Monday, this time for a fraudulent study the company commissioned four years ago.

The New York Times reported last week that major auto manufacturers Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler financed research in 2014 to downplay the health effects of diesel exhaust from their vehicles. A group of monkeys inhaled fumes from a Volkswagen Beetle for hours in an experiment that sought to show that diesel cars retrofitted with newer technology were less harmful than older models.

The problem (apart from the animal rights issues) is that the Beetle used in the experiment was manipulated to produce much lower levels of pollution than it would normally emit on the road.

As you may recall, Volkswagen was involved in not one, but two emissions cheating scandals. The company agreed to $14.7 billion in settlements after “defeat device” software was detected in millions of the company’s purportedly “low-emissions” diesel cars in 2015. The next year, the Wall Street Journal reported that some of the company’s Audi models had been tampered with as well.

So is this news the final installment in the VW cover-up? Only time will tell!

2 days ago

remover and shaker

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Guess who was ‘personally involved’ in removing climate change from the EPA website?

Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency’s greatest critic and its administrator, personally urged employees to remove information about climate change from the agency’s site, as emails obtained by the Environmental Defense Fund show. Many of the formerly climate change-referencing sections were replaced with President Trump’s executive order to roll back the Clean Power Plan.

“The Administrator would like it to go up ASAP,” Lincoln Ferguson, one of Pruitt’s advisers, wrote in an April email to the EPA communications head at the time. Ferguson requested they make the changes that same day: “Just asking because he is asking.”

After the exchange, the EPA took down several webpages on climate change to “reflect the agency’s new direction under President Donald Trump and Administrator Scott Pruitt.” Though the agency made archives from the old website available, some sections that disappeared for “updates” still await updates … nine months later.

It appears that Pruitt’s top-notch security measures — which involve a soundproof phone booth and 24/7 armed security detail— may have met their match: the Freedom of Information Act.

2 days ago

the 'ship has sailed

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Don Blankenship, fresh outta federal prison, has outlined his campaign platform.

You may remember a certain ex-convict announced plans to run for U.S. Senate last November.

Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy, was condemned to a one-year sentence in 2015 for conspiring to break mine safety laws. (One of Massey’s mines experienced a major explosion in 2010, in which 29 miners died.)

Now, Blankenship is fresh into his campaign. He announced his platform at a town hall meeting on Thursday. Here they are, via the Beckley Register-Herald:

  1. He’s innocent. He says the explosion was actually caused by the negligence of officials from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), who suggested a fateful modification to the mine. Blankenship said they didn’t propose a shoddy solution on purpose, but were influenced by their “Pennsylvania background.”
  2. He favors powering electric cars with electricity produced from … coal.
  3. He’s against federal funding for abortions, which doesn’t exist. “I believe American children have a right to be born,” he said. “I also agree with a right to a life.”
  4.  “Climate change is probably a fact,” but “American-made climate change is not a fact.”
  5. And: “People who are in prison need to be given their voting rights if they serve their time.”

The improbability of his success is best encapsulated by this question from an audience member, as The Register-Herald reports: “How stupid do you think West Virginian voters are?”

Jan 26, 2018

the french enlightenment

THIBAULT CAMUS/AFP/Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron is breaking up with coal sooner than expected. Is he … serious about us?

Us, of course, being human society. The charismatic, climate-loving French president just moved up the timeline for shutting down the country’s coal-fired power plants — from 2023 to 2021.

It’s the latest in a line of thinly veiled, carbon-centric come-ons from the Gallic politician. First there was that smoldering invitation to American scientists and engineers to move to France, since the Trump administration surely wouldn’t treat them right. Then, the infamous, testosterone-fueled handshake with Trump that screamed: “Only one of us has the cojones to fight climate change!”

Above all, Macron has again and again demonstrated his mature and unflinching approach to commitment — that is, commitment to fighting climate change.

In fairness, France only gets about 1 percent of its energy from coal — compared to the United States’ 30 percent — but the move is still a decisive step toward the country’s emissions goals.

“We’ve decided to make France a model in the fight against climate change,” Macron said at the Davos World Economic Forum this week.

Jan 26, 2018