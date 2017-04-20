Gigantic icebergs have come to Canada, and the internet is losing its mind.

Every year, strong currents bring Arctic ice south along Newfoundland, Canada, to “Iceberg Alley.” Photos of a particularly large ’berg have flooded social media because, well, what’s not to love about these pretty scenes?

Gorgeous massive iceberg near Ferryland,

Newfoundland and Labrador (not far from St. John's.)

Awesome pic from a friend on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/txG1Zia8xd — Moogboy (@Moogboy808) April 16, 2017

Iceberg season is the best season 🙌 #scenicnl A post shared by Paddy Wadden (@paddywadden) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

For the tiny coastal enclave of Ferryland, these icebergs are the start of a busy tourist season. The one stationed next to town is classified as “large” by the Canadian Ice Service, meaning it’s between 151–240 feet tall and 401–670 feet long.

“It happens every year,” Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh told PRI. “Sometimes you’ll have lots of icebergs, other years you might get the odd one, but it all depends on the weather and the wind.”

These rogue icebergs may be run-of-the-mill for Ferryland — and annoying for shipping companies — but for the rest of us, they’re pretty breathtaking.