We shall overcomb
Heading to D.C. this week? There’s a climate-themed protest for you.
Tens of thousands of protestors are expected to descend on Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. Organizers have plans to disrupt meetings, erect blockades, and hold a dance party. There may be glitter bombings.
Here’s a snapshot of what’s in store:
- On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is holding a morning meeting and, as it’s done for two years, Beyond Extreme Energy plans to disrupt it. More details are available on their Facebook event page.
- Friday is the actual inauguration/apocalypse. Organizers have planned a permitted rally as well as a climate justice blockade early that morning. The #DisruptJ20 website has more details on the day’s events.
- The Women’s March kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. in D.C. as well as in more than 600 cities across the country. The platform says that everybody has the right to clean air and water and that “our land and natural resources cannot be exploited for corporate gain or greed — especially at the risk of public safety and health.” The march has its own climate justice contingent.