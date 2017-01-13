Here are three reasons the world didn’t completely suck this week.

Sure, since last Friday the news cycle was dominated by (unverified) allegations that our golden-coiffed president-elect has deep ties to Russia, mind-numbing confirmation hearings, and Trump’s distaste for anti-nepotism laws.

But we’re here to remind you that not everything in the world is falling apart!

Big Oil is out: On Thursday, the Washington State Supreme Court effectively crushed a proposed oil terminal in the Port of Grays Harbor. The surprise ruling will protect the Quinault Nation’s treaty fishing rights and marks the latest blow to the Northwest’s beleaguered fossil fuel industry.

Obama’s getting bzzzy: With a stash of new national monuments under his conservation belt, it seems the president has moved on to species. The Obama administration just declared the rusty-patched bumblebee an endangered species — the first bee outside of Hawaii to earn a spot on the not-so-lucky list. Thanks, Obama!

Jane Fonda throws some shade: The 79-year-old actor and activist called out the allegedly swoon-worthy Justin Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister approved two new pipelines, pissing off First Nations groups, environmentalists, and those who believed his climate promises. Fonda warned people against being deceived by “good-looking liberals” like Trudeau. In her words: “What a disappointment.”