Here’s the State of the Union address you didn’t hear about.

Both President Trump’s speech and the official Democratic response from Representative Joe Kennedy III failed to mention climate change — y’know, the biggest threat facing the human race.

But one event DID put climate change front and center: the Climate State of the Union hosted by environmental activism group 350.org.

Bill McKibben, cofounder of 350.org, and Lennox Yearwood, president of the Hip Hop Caucus, emceed the event. It featured cameos from major players in the environmental, food, and justice movements — including a certain anti-billionaire senator from Vermont.

Author Naomi Klein, indigenous activist Dallas Goldtooth, and food justice advocate Tara Rodriguez Besosa, among others, took the stage to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, the movement to build resilience through local food, and the indigenous-led resistance to new fossil fuel projects.

The best part of the night? When Bernie Sanders announced that the climate debate was over. Finally!