How to chill with your elected rep and talk a li’l climate policy.

Remember when I told you how to get comfortable harassing conversing civilly with your elected officials? Well, Camila Thorndike — a Grist 50 2017 honoree — did it and put it on camera. Watch her make the case for carbon pricing:

Thorndike and her colleague Tom Erb from the Put A Price On It Campaign (in partnership with The Years of Living Dangerously) visited Oregon Rep. Knute Buehler, a Republican, and Sen. Chris Edwards, a Democrat.

And they use lots of Umbra-approved methods: Find ways to relate on what’s important! Be chill, friendly, and direct! Don’t frame your issue in partisan terms! Wear a pantsuit! (I never said to wear a pantsuit.)

When I talked to Thorndike in January, she told me that her larger goal with the Put A Price On It campaign is “to empower our generation to be fully active participants and protectors of our democracy, to realize that the future is what we make it.” I think she’s onto something.