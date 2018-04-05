Briefly

How to escape traffic hell? Seattle has an idea.

It’s called congestion pricing, what many economists consider a two-for-one solution for bad traffic and air pollution. The idea is simple: Put a price on busy roads, and charge more when they’re busiest. It’d nudge people to walk, bike, bus, or wait, and money from the tolls could fund transit and assist low-income commuters.

Perhaps you’ve heard that New York took a swing at congestion pricing this year, with a plan to fund subway repairs by charging drivers $11.52 to use the roads in Manhattan. Lawmakers eventually tabled that plan last week, settling for a fee on taxis and Ubers.

Maybe Seattle will be the first? This week, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced announced plans to bring congestion pricing to the Emerald City. And hoo-boy does Seattle need help: The city’s traffic is the 20th worst in the world, according to a 2017 scorecard by the traffic research group INRIX. The city estimates that the new plan could cut the city’s emissions by as much as 8 percent and help pay for mass transit.

Other cities have pulled it off. London, Singapore, and Stockholm have congestion pricing programs that have slimmed down traffic. Stockholm’s scheme also led to a big drop in the city’s air pollution and childhood asthma rates.

4 hours ago
hate to say i told you so

Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Shell predicted it would get sued over climate change back in ’98.

Now, those lawsuits are here, and that prediction could bite the multinational oil company in the ass.

A treasure trove of documents released Thursday provide new evidence that Shell, like Exxon, has been gaslighting the public for decades. The documents, dating as far back as 1988, foretold “violent and damaging storms,” and said that “it would be tempting for society to wait until then before doing anything.”

At that point, the documents predicted, “a coalition of environmental NGOs brings a class-action suit against the U.S. government and fossil-fuel companies on the grounds of neglecting what scientists (including their own) have been saying for years: that something must be done.” Sound familiar?

When the scientific community began warning that the world could go down in fossil-fueled flames, Shell tried to convince them to take a chill pill, derailing global efforts to curb climate change.

And it gets shadier: This whole time, Shell has known exactly how culpable it is for a warming planet. By the mid ’80s, it had calculated that it was responsible for 4 percent of global carbon emissions.

That means San Francisco, Oakland, and New York now have more ammo for their lawsuits against Shell. The biggest hurdle to their cases wasn’t proving that climate change is a thing — even Big Oil’s lawyers can’t argue that anymore — but that fossil fuel companies can be held legally liable for the damages caused by climate change.

Shell just made that a lot easier.

3 hours ago

Unsafe Space

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

The Department of Interior is a hostile place to work if you’re Native American.

DOI head Ryan Zinke has been facing heat for telling employees he doesn’t care about diversity. But if we look at how his department has treated its indigenous staff, we would have already known that.

Recently released documents show that the agency disproportionately reassigned Native American employees after Zinke began leading the department last year. Even though less than 10 percent of DOI employees identify as Native American, they made up a third of the reassigned career officials.

The reshuffling preceded Zinke’s move to open up federally protected land like Bears Ears National Monument — which houses sites sacred to several tribes — to mining and drilling.

In March, a report from High Country News exposed a scary harassment problem within the DOI. An employee survey found department-wide reports of workplace harassment, and the problem was the worst within the Bureau of Indian Affairs — where a whopping 40 percent of employees said they’d faced harassment in the past year.

Let’s not forget that the Bureau of Indian Affairs was actually created in 1824 in accordance with “federal policies designed to subjugate and assimilate American Indians and Alaska Natives,” according to the DOI itself.

“It’s a colonial institution through and through,” said Lakota historian and author Nick Estes during a panel on Standing Rock protests hosted by the Intercept last month. “[Zinke] is continuing the legacy of the Department of Interior.”

1 day ago

Grist 50

Grist / The Understory

Meet 5 people fixing the food system.

By 2050, the world’s population could hit 9 billion. That’s a lot of mouths to feed!

The brightest minds in gastronomy and agriculture are working to ensure that producing all that grub doesn’t take human health and the environment down with it. We interviewed a few of them for the Grist 50 2018, our list of rising stars cooking up solutions to humanity’s biggest challenges.

  • Native Americans struggle with some of the highest obesity rates in the country. Chef Mariah Gladstone, a member of Montana’s Blackfeet tribe, is sparking an interest in wholesome, indigenous foods in her community. Elk meatballs, bison lasagna, and pumpkin seed brownies are on the menu.
  • Fred Iutzi, a sixth-generation farmer in Kansas, is spearheading the effort to replace millions of acres of corn fields with perennial crops that require less fertilizer and pesticides.
  • Virginia Emery’s Seattle-based startup, Beta Hatch, produces bug-based feed for animals like fish and chickens. It’s packed with protein and better for than planet than soy, which is usually a big component of livestock feed.
  • U.S. farming has a diversity problem. Mai Nguyen raises heritage crops like Syrian wheat and Vietnamese eggplant — and she’s working to make sure that America’s farmers aren’t all white dudes. Double diversity whammy.
  • FoodLab DetroitDevita Davidsons nonprofit, helps launch homegrown food businesses in Detroit. Slowly but surely, those small operations are rebuilding the city’s economy.

Craving more fixes? We’ve got ’em.

1 day ago

mo' money, mo' problems

Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Scott Pruitt might be on the wrong end of a Trump tweet soon. Here’s why.

Pruitt has a “back-to-basics” agenda for the Environmental Protection Agency. You know what isn’t basic? His spending. In fact, it’s getting him into trouble with the White House.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked President Trump whether he supports Pruitt. “I hope he’s going to be great,” Trump answered. Cue ominous music.

There’s a long list of reasons why The Donald might fire the scandal-ridden EPA head. Most recently, The Atlantic reported that Pruitt pulled a super-sneaky, White House-defying maneuver to give big raises to two of his top aides. He leveraged a 1996 provision in the Safe Drinking Water Act which has been previously used to fast-track the hiring process so that the agency can quickly tap experts to fill time-sensitive roles. Those positions, typically reserved for specialists, instead went to his aides.

But wait, there’s more!

  • An ABC News investigation found that a D.C. apartment Pruitt started renting in March for a mere $50 a night was tied to an energy company’s lobbying firm. The EPA okayed that company’s pipeline project around the same time.
  • He spent a jaw-dropping $68,000 on first-class travel in the past seven months.
  • He’s got a 24-hour security detail that costs $2 million per year.

Pruitt’s misdeeds have become so egregious that even a GOP Congressman called his scandals an “embarrassment” on Tuesday. (That was 2017 Grist 50 member Carlos Curbelo, by the way.)

Watch out, Scotty. If there’s one thing Trump hates, it’s being embarrassed.

Apr 3, 2018

Scream In

James Faulkner / EyeEm / Getty Images

Trump admin asked for public comment on the $70 park fee. THE PEOPLE RESPONDED.

Remember when the Interior Department WANTED TO CHARGE 70 AMERICAN DOLLARS to enter some national parks?! At least 100,000 of you do, because that’s how many people SHARED THEIR THOUGHTS on the proposed policy in the 30-day public comment period, according to the Washington Post. And as a result, the Interior is not going to increase the fee from $25 to $70. GOOD!!!!

I guess when you YELL on the INTERNET and express your RAGE and DISBELIEF that a federal agency would even CONSIDER this kind of BALDFACEDLY EXCLUSIONARY AND ILL-ADVISED POLICY, every once in a while someone listens! (Regarding the exclusion: A $70 entry fee would prevent 71 percent of Americans making under $30,000 a year from visiting.)

The Department of the Interior points out that the national parks need $12 billion to address failing infrastructure. I don’t know — maybe the answer to that is to not prevent people from actually visiting the parks.

A VICTORY FOR INTERNET YELLERS, A VICTORY FOR ALL OF US!!!!!!

Apr 3, 2018

step on the gas

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

The EPA is rolling back gas mileage rules for cars.

On Monday, EPA chief Scott Pruitt announced that he’s trashing federal standards that aim to bring the average vehicle to 55 miles per gallon by 2025.

Pruitt also said he may tear up a decades-old waiver that allows California to set its own pollution and gas-mileage standards above the federal government’s. Because so many car buyers live in California, most automakers comply with the state’s higher standard.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is ready to fight back. “The Trump Administration’s assault on clean car standards risks our ability to protect our children’s health, tackle climate change, and save hardworking Americans money,” he said in a statement. “We’re ready to file suit if needed to protect these critical standards and to fight the Administration’s war on our environment. California didn’t become the sixth-largest economy in the world by spectating.”

Pruitt said that the standards were unrealistic, and that it didn’t make sense for California to set the default rules: “Cooperative federalism doesn’t mean that one state can dictate standards for the rest of the country,” he said in an EPA statement.

While the statement says that the California waiver is being “reexamined,” it sounds like Pruitt may have already made up his mind.

Apr 2, 2018

Conspiracy Theory

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Lawmakers are trying to criminalize pipeline protesters for “conspiracy.”

Efforts to prosecute environmental activists with felony or eco-terrorism charges have intensified since Standing Rock. Those tensions are coming to a head in Louisiana and Minnesota, where newly introduced bills seek to make it a felony to plan to trespass, damage, or disrupt pipeline operations — even if the individuals didn’t physically participate or go through with the action.

Under a bill introduced in Louisiana last week, people “conspiring” to impede pipeline construction could face up to 20 years in prison and pay up to $250,000. Similar legislation in Minnesota would allow an individual who “recruits, trains, aids, advises, hires, counsels, or conspires with” someone who damages a pipeline to be charged with a felony and up to 10 years in prison.

Comparable bills to protect pipelines as “critical infrastructure” have also cropped up in Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania.

But never fear — amid the onslaught of anti-protest legislation, last week brought a first-of-its-kind legal victory for pipeline protesters in Boston. Thirteen individuals were acquitted after a judge agreed that their civil disobedience was “a necessity” because of climate change.

Apr 2, 2018

ban together

Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG/Getty Images

California banned some super potent greenhouse gases.

The California Air and Resources Board decided to prohibit the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) last month. That’s good news for the Arctic, where HFCs are already causing trouble.

HFCs keep your refrigerators and air conditioners icy cold, but they make the planet spicy hot. The chemicals have somewhere between 1,000 and 3,000 times more warming potential than carbon dioxide, though they only last in the atmosphere for 14 years.

Former president Barack Obama had introduced federal regulation of HFCs as part of the Clean Air Act during his presidency. The plan was to phase out the chemicals in four major industries: new automobiles, retail food refrigeration, aerosols, and foam blowing (a weird name for turning industrial liquids into solids). The regulation could have curtailed the equivalent of 72 million metric tons of CO2 by 2025.

Surprisingly, the Trump administration and two huge chemical manufacturers supported the regulation. But it didn’t last long. A federal court ruled last August that the EPA was exceeding its authority by regulating HFCs.

Luckily for the environment, authority is California’s middle name.

Apr 2, 2018
