Turkey Attack
How to survive Thanksgiving in one piece.
While Thanksgiving can be delightful and delicious, it can also be stressful and overwhelming. Never fear! We’ve got you covered with some sage holiday tips from Grist advice columnist (and Thanksgiving expert) Umbra Fisk.
- Celebrate Buy Nothing Day, the alternative to Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is the second most shopping-intensive day of the year. You’ll save money and time if you spend Nov. 24 with your loved ones instead.
- Cook your turkey worry-free. We’ve got some good news for you: Plastic oven roasting bags for turkeys are generally BPA-free, phthalate-free, and approved by the FDA. Roast away, good sirs and madams!
- Defuse family tensions with fun facts! Thanksgiving can dredge up some ill feelings, particularly betwixt family members who disagree. If you know engaging in political discussion at the dinner table will result in chaos, offer this factoid instead: In 2013, the Daily Mail advised its readers to cook their turkeys in the dishwasher.
That concludes our tips for surviving Thanksgiving. (Unless you’re a turkey, in which case your odds of making it through the day are pretty low.) Bon appetit!