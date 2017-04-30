Hundreds of thousands demanded climate action in 90-degree weather on Trump’s 100th day.

Two weeks ago, the New York Times took on Bret Stephens — who once called climate change an “imaginary” problem — as an op-ed columnist in an effort to reflect more political perspectives.

His first column came out on Friday, and — surprise — it casts doubt on the certainty of the scientific consensus on climate.

Previously, while some readers had threatened to cancel their subscriptions as a result of his controversial stances on science, Muslims, and campus rape, “relatively few” had done so, wrote Liz Spayd, the Times’ public editor.

The backlash to Spayd’s piece was real. Climatologist Michael Mann canceled his subscription and started the Twitter hashtag #ShowYourCancellation.

The @NYTimes hiring of climate denier didn't lead me to cancel subscription. Public editor's offensive response did: — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) April 25, 2017

“There is no left-leaning or right-leaning climate science, just as there is no Democrat or Republican theory of gravity,” wrote Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, in his cancellation letter.

Other scientists joined in:

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts. I cancelled my @NYTimes subscription today. — Ken Caldeira (@KenCaldeira) April 14, 2017

@rahmstorf @nytimes @BretStephensNYT Composing my letter to the editor today and canceling @nytimes. "Balance" means a VALID alternative opinion, not pseudoscience. I'm so sad — Adriana Heguy (@AdrianaHeguy) April 28, 2017

James Bennet, the paper’s editorial page editor, defended the decision to hire Stephens. We shouldn’t ignore the perspective of the “millions of people who agree with him,” he told HuffPost.

Well, yes — but millions of people have been wrong before. That doesn’t mean alternative facts should be given a platform.

Now that Stephens’ first piece is up, we’ll see if more cancellations follow.