Ooh, You Called Me Up Again Tonight

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Imagine Al Gore and Donald Trump chatting on the phone about the Paris Agreement.

That allegedly happened, according to Axios. A “source close to the vice president” disclosed that Gore and Trump talked so that the former could make “the case for why the U.S. should stay in the agreement and meet our commitments.”

Gore has also met with Ivanka Trump to discuss her father’s climate policy — or rather, the lack thereof.

Throw Our Pal Al on the rapidly growing list of corporations, techbros, governments, and Condoleezzas who are urging the Trump administration to uphold the Paris Agreement.

Krishna Kolluri

Meet the fixer: This physicist is shaping energy policy.

Before Varun Sivaram joined the Council on Foreign Relations in 2015, the leading U.S. policy shop wasn’t doing a whole lot of work in green energy. With a doctorate in condensed matter physics from Oxford and a background in public- and private-sector energy advising, Sivaram helped steer the council away from fossil-fuel thinking and toward the analysis of a renewable future.

What might this future look like? You’ll have to grab the book about solar power that Sivaram is finishing this year — or take the class on clean energy innovation he teaches at Georgetown University. One spoiler alert: Technological innovation is key, but venture-capital funding models for clean energy technology are broken. Luckily, policymakers and other private sector players can learn from venture capital’s mistakes by reading Sivaram’s research.

Looking forward, Sivaram suggests that policymakers disillusioned by the tumultuous energy and climate policy environment at the federal level could swivel an eyeball toward the progress being made by cities and states. Sure, one lone city touting “transformative” emissions cuts can amount to hype, but “what’s not hype is when a city or a state invents something innovative that can then be scaled around the world,” he says. “That’s actually important.”

Austin Valley

Trump saved a pesticide Obama wanted banned. Then, it poisoned several farmworkers.

In early May, laborers harvesting cabbage in a field near Bakersfield, California, caught a whiff of an odor. Some suddenly felt nauseated.

A local news station reported that winds blew the pesticide Vulcan — which was being sprayed on a mandarin orchard owned by the produce company Sun Pacific — into Dan Andrews Farms’ cabbage patch.

Vulcan’s active ingredient, chlorpyrifos, has been banned for residential use for more than 15 years. It was scheduled to be off-limits to agriculture this year — until the EPA gave it a reprieve in March. Kern County officials are still confirming whether Sun Pacific’s insecticide contained chlorpyrifos.

More than 50 farmworkers were exposed, and 12 reported symptoms, including vomiting and fainting. One was hospitalized. “Whether it’s nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seek medical attention immediately,” a Kern County Public Health official warned.

If chlorpyrifos’ presence is confirmed, the EPA may have some explaining to do. The Dow Chemical compound is a known neurotoxin, and several studies connect exposure to it with lower IQ in children and other neurological deficits.

The Scott Pruitt–led agency, however, decided that — and stop me if you’ve heard this one before — the science wasn’t conclusive.

Sam Clovis

Trump friend and climate foe Sam Clovis is up for a big job at the USDA.

The post, undersecretary of research, education, and economics, sets the Agriculture Department’s scientific course. Clovis’s background as a professor of economics fits with the econ and ed parts of the job, but reports of his pending appointment is drawing criticism because he has no experience with scientific research.

The 2008 Farm Bill specified that the person in this position would be the USDA’s “chief scientist” and should be selected “from among distinguished scientists with specialized or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics.” When ProPublica reviewed his published academic research it found only “a handful of journal articles, all related to national security and terrorism.” In other situations, he has emphasized his “expertise in national security and foreign policy,” according to the Washington Post.

Other jobs he’s held include Trump campaign advisor and conservative talk radio host. He’s also been a de facto administrator at the USDA while Trump struggled to get his nominees through the confirmation process.

If appointed, Clovis — who has said that he doubts humans are the main cause of climate change — would be in charge of the USDA’s efforts to fight climate change. Under President Obama, the USDA set up a voluntary plan to prevent 25 million cars worth of emissions. With Clovis steering the scientific ship, that plan could be in jeopardy.

Matt Nager / Mustafa Onder

Meet the fixers: These mothers bring the future into the present.

Back in 2014, Trisha Shrum and Jill Kubit had climate change on their minds. Both women were graduate students at Harvard — and also new moms. “I started thinking about what I would say to my daughter,” Shrum says. How would she explain society’s lack of urgent climate action? Could she say she had done enough to stop climate change?

Shrum captured her thoughts in a moving letter to her daughter, postmarked for 2050. When Kubit heard about the letter in a student group, something clicked, and the pair decided to publish a collection of public letters, from this generation to the next, which would recast climate change from vague to personal.

That’s how DearTomorrow was born. “We want to give people a lens to look at the issue differently,” Kubit says, “to get people to think about climate change through the eyes of their own children and grandchildren.” The online community is now a forum for more than 500 letters, photos, and video messages. Last fall, the pair landed more than $170,000 in funding. They’ll need it: Shrum and Kubit’s goal is to post 10,000 messages and reach 20 million people over the next three years.

Reuters / Chris Tilley

The coal executive jailed for a deadly mining disaster still says he’s innocent.

Over a year ago, Don Blankenship — former CEO of Massey Energy — was convicted of a misdemeanor after a 2010 explosion at the company’s West Virginia Upper Big Branch mine killed 29 miners. The court found that Blankenship had knowingly disregarded safety standards and sentenced him to one year of prison.

After the term ended on Wednesday, Blankenship spent his first days out of custody tweeting and trying to appeal his case to the Supreme Court. He pled not guilty during his trial, and continues to do so: “I knew, not only that I was innocent, but that I was the most prolific innovator of mine safety,” he said in an interview on West Virginia radio.

A Rolling Stone profile says Blankenship worked his way up to CEO using “a combination of luck, hard work, and coldblooded ruthlessness.”

That ruthlessness became the focus of a lot of attention after the devastating miner deaths. One West Virginian spearheaded a project for people to send Blankenship a letter a day in jail to express their grief and anger. Still, the project was only able to work up 180 letters — just enough for half of Blankenship’s sentence.

2017, The Year That Keeps On Giving

Shutterstock

Apparently bots are now beating us to all the best campsites, because of course.

The automated internet gremlins may be scooping up some of America’s most sought-after wilderness retreats in advance of their dumb mortal counterparts (us, the humans), reports KQED. I don’t know about you, but an inability to snag a tent site in Yosemite is a detail of AI dystopia I never considered.

Going camping is a very effective gateway to caring about protecting natural environments, albeit one that is systematically less accessible to city-dwellers and people of color. So it’s bad news indeed if that access to the outdoors is further restricted to those with the know-how to employ bots to scan campsite-booking websites for cancellations, or just automatically book up whatever is available.

There are measures to stop the bots — namely, website terms of agreement and those CAPTCHA word- or image-recognition tests — but those are not impossible for enterprising programmers to beat. More stringent measures, like two-factor authentication, are rare on reservation sites.

But there’s a simpler way to fight bot-tyranny, as KQED points out: Make reservations over the phone. We’ve got maybe five whole years before computers can beat us at that game, too.

May 12, 2017