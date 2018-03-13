Briefly

Judge to Trump: You can’t just ignore pollution rules.

Back in 2015, the Obama administration tightened the rules governing ozone, a pollutant formed by burning fossil fuel that damages lungs and exacerbates asthma. But President Trump’s administration blew past a deadline last year to put these tighter rules into practice. An Obama-appointed federal judge ruled on Monday that this inaction broke the law and that the White House must comply with the rules by April 30.

A coalition of environmental groups and 16 state attorneys general sued the Trump EPA to force the agency to do its job. “The stakes are high. The smog-reducing requirements at issue will save hundreds of lives and prevent 230,000 asthma attacks among children,” said the lead plaintiff, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, in a statement. “That’s worth fighting for.”

It’s the latest in a string of defeats the Trump administration has suffered at the hands of attorneys general from blue states. And it’s Becerra’s ninth environmental legal victory against Trump. As we noted last year, Becerra has emerged as the most prominent anti-pollution prosecutor of the White House.

57 mins ago
koch swindlestries

Rex Tillerson is out, and the Koch brothers are in.

In an early morning tweet, President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and announced that Mike Pompeo, CIA director and unofficial third Koch brother, would be taking over. In other words, a guy who believes climate change is merely an “engineering problem” is being replaced by someone who probably doesn’t think it’s even real.

Pompeo’s environmental record is pretty damning:

  • In a 2013 interview with C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, he argued that there’s considerable debate within the scientific community about the causes of global warming. There isn’t.
  • Since 2009, he has accepted more than a million dollars from the oil and gas industry while campaigning for Congress.
  • He was the largest recipient of Koch Industries campaign money in 2010. And soon afterward, as a newly elected Kansas representative, he hired a former Koch lawyer to be his chief of staff.

It looks like the Koch brothers, who’ve played a huge part in galvanizing the Republican Party against climate change, have Pompeo exactly where they want him.

And why is it important for our secretary of state to understand the basics of climate change?  For one, climate change poses a “growing geopolitical threat” to national security — a threat that Pompeo appears quite unequipped to tackle.

45 mins ago

preemptive measures

Erich Schlegel / Getty Images News

Science gives first responders a leg up on catastrophes.

The Red Cross is working with meteorologists and academics to better understand how climate change is exacerbating extreme weather events. The hope is that this will help them get the goods and people in place ahead of time in order to minimize the loss of life, rather than just providing aid post-disaster.

“Forecast based financing” would funnel funds to disaster preparedness efforts in the places most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. “This finance gets triggered when a forecast of a potential extreme event is issued, and automatically activates measures before the impacts are felt,” Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center, told Inside Climate News.

The ability to model extreme weather and link disasters to climate change has been gaining steam. We can now measure how much human-induced climate change is making naturally occurring weather events more frequent or drastic. Last year, two independent studies found that Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented rains had been boosted by climate change, with one study estimating precipitation was up to 40 percent higher than it would have been without global warming.

24 hours ago

De-emphysema

Jim Bennett/WireImage

Former Governator Schwarzenegger wants to sue oil companies for ‘murder.’

During an interview with Politico’s “Off Message” podcast at the South by Southwest festival, Arnold Schwarzenegger argued that fossil fuel companies made a perfect target for tobacco-style class action lawsuits, as pollution kills 7 million to 9 million people a year. “We’re talking to law firms to go and do exactly the same thing they did with the tobacco industry, ” he said. And though Schwarzenegger didn’t clarify the details, he assured the crowd that he planned to back up his words.

“We’re going to go after them, and we’re going to be in there like an Alabama tick,” Schwarzenegger promised (borrowing one of Jesse Ventura’s lines from Predator).

During his tenure as California governor, the Republican worked with a Democratic statehouse to pass California’s landmark climate legislation, while also driving around in Hummers retrofitted to run on hydrogen and biofuel. He said environmentalism had to be “sexy,” rather than abstemious and fingerwagging.

But he wants to do more than wag his finger at fossil fuel polluters: “If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies.”

1 day ago

secretary of interior decorating

George Frey/Getty Images

There’s a lot of confusion at the Department of the Interior, and it’s not just about doors.

When the Associated Press reported that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s department had spent $139,000 on three sets of double doors in his office, he was apparently as surprised as the rest of us.

“The secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials, and labor,” spokesperson Heather Swift told AP.

Reasonable — Zinke has been busy devoting attention to lots of other issues, such as tackling heavy pushback to his belief that the Interior Department should be a “partner” to oil and gas companies. His efforts to open up public lands and offshore waters to drilling has been met with a lot of backlash, which translates to significant back-and-forth on big Interior decisions.

For example, last week Zinke postponed the sale of more than 4,000 acres of leases near Chaco Canyon, a sacred tribal site in New Mexico, after protests from indigenous activists. And on Monday, the Interior withdrew 17,300 acres from an oil and natural gas lease auction in Zinke’s home state of Montana.

Zinke’s proposed policy to open nearly all U.S. coastal waters to offshore drilling has sparked bipartisan resistance in coastal states. As a result, he’s already exempted Florida.

These actions are probably not enough to make his hero, Teddy Roosevelt, proud. But at least Zinke is drawing the line somewhere.

Mar 9, 2018

Star Power

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MIT just had a nuclear fusion breakthrough.

Since the 1950s, we’ve been hearing that fusion was just 20 years away. But there is something genuinely novel about a collaboration project between MIT and a private company, Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

The team is using a new, relatively cheap material to make extra-strong magnets — a crucial part of fusion reactors. The head of the fusion company involved told the Guardian that he could “put carbon-free fusion power on the grid in 15 years.”

An academic asked to weigh in on this timeline said it wouldn’t be quite that fast.

Fusion mashes atoms together at ridiculously high heat and pressure until they transform into different elements, releasing huge amounts of energy — the same process occurring at the center of the sun. It’s hot enough to melt anything it touches, so it has to be held together by magnets. The goal is essentially to hold a star within an electromagnetic vise.

The next step in the project will be an experimental reactor designed to flash on in 10 second bursts, with the goal of producing enough power each time to electrify a small city.

Mar 9, 2018

color me surprised

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The EPA is riddled with conflicts of interest, according to new analysis.

President Trump has a rule for former lobbyists and lawyers in his administration: They’re supposed to recuse themselves from issues that they worked on for private clients in the last two years.

AP analysis published Wednesday shows that one of Trump’s top lawyers, Don McGahn, issued 24 “ethics waivers” permitting some of those  staffers to circumvent that rule. At least three of those people are now working at the EPA on matters that directly have to do with their previous employers. 

The analysis also found that a third of Trump’s EPA appointees worked for industries that answer directly to the EPA. Most of those appointees have said they will recuse themselves from matters that have to do with their previous clients, but former lobbyists in possession of one of McGahn’s ethics waivers don’t have to. So, someone like Erik Baptist, who tried to roll back a key renewable fuels policy when he worked at the American Petroleum Institute, can now advise Pruitt on that same policy.

Lest we forget, Pruitt decided to ban scientists who received grant funding from the EPA from serving as advisors to the agency, a measure he said would “ensure independence.” An EPA independent from science, not industry. Got it.

Mar 9, 2018

access denied

@AEMarling

Buckle up, Trump: The kids’ climate change suit is cleared for trial.

Twenty-one young people are suing a slew of federal agencies in an attempt to force them to act on climate change. On Wednesday, the San Francisco–based Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit dashed the Trump administration’s hopes of dismissing the suit, ruling in favor of the kids. (Applause.)

Juliana v. United States was filed in an Oregon federal court in August 2015. Three years later, the group of 10-to-21-years-olds are still waiting for the government to answer to their allegations that politicians have a constitutional duty to protect children against the negative effects of climate change.

The suit was slowed down last June, when the White House issued a weird bit of legalese called a writ of mandamus petition. It argued that the “process of discovery,” aka finding documents and interviewing people, was too burdensome. Well, you know what else is burdensome? Climate change. The court unanimously voted Wednesday to let the case proceed to a lower court in Oregon.

It’s not the only case putting institutions on trial for their role in contributing to climate change. Last week, a judge ruled that plaintiffs can sue oil companies in federal court.

Mar 8, 2018

well, well, well

Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle/TNS

Kansas farmers tried cutting water use, and guess what? They saved money.

In Sheridan County, farmers managed to slash irrigation by 20 percent without taking a punch in the wallet, according to a new economic analysis.

The wells in Sheridan County sip from the Ogallala Aquifer, an underground lake that stretches from South Dakota to Texas. It happens to be rapidly depleting.

“I’d rather irrigate 10 inches a year for 30 years than put on 30 inches for 10 years,” farmer Roch Meier told Kansas Agland. “I want it for my grandkids.”

Compared to neighbors who didn’t cut back, Sheridan farmers pumped up 23 percent less water. While they harvested 1.2 percent less than their neighbors, in the end, they had 4.3 percent higher profits.

Using less water, it turns out, just makes good business sense. It takes a lot of expensive electricity to lift tons of water up hundreds of feet through the ground. The farmers frequently checked soil moisture with electronic probes, as Circle of Blue reports. They obsessively watched weather forecasts to avoid irrigating before rain. Some switched from soy to sorghum, which requires less water. Some planted a little less corn.

If farmers in western Kansas sign on and cut water use just a bit more (25 to 35 percent), it might be enough to stabilize the aquifer.

Mar 8, 2018
