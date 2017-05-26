Briefly

Stuff that matters

Grist 50

Kyle Goldberg

Meet the fixer: This storyteller puts people first.

For all their glittering charisma, solar cells and wind turbines don’t make for the best story subjects. But the people who benefit from cleantech — whether they’re landing jobs in the industry, breathing cleaner air, or just saving a few bucks on utilities — have the real tale to tell.

With 100%, a media campaign from The Solutions Project, Sean Watkins and his team seek out diverse climate leaders across the country and tell their success stories over Facebook, Instagram, and sometimes even physical billboards. The purpose is to build inspiration and momentum for others to push for 100 percent clean energy in their communities and create campaigns that outlive our gone-in-a-minute attention spans.

For the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, Watkins enlisted Avengers star Mark Ruffalo to host eight short videos that profile tribal members and supporters at Standing Rock. Watkins also shines a light on communities that might otherwise fall under the radar. Case in point: a social media and YouTube campaign to recognize PUSH Buffalo, a local group that’s turning the shuttered houses and storefronts on the city’s West Side into a sustainable neighborhood. (Check out the story of PUSH Buffalo’s deputy director, Rahwa Ghirmatzion, another Grist 50 member.) “We know and believe that there are success stories everywhere,” says Watkins.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

May 26, 2017

slash and burn

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

EPA cutbacks are real, and they’re here.

In seemingly choreographed lockstep with President Trump’s revelation that the U.S. would exit the Paris Agreement, the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday a buyout program to begin the process of cutting its staffing levels. 

According to an internal memo from Acting Deputy Administrator Mike Flynn (not that Mike Flynn), the EPA’s offer encourages “voluntary separations” that would cause “minimal disruption to the workforce.”

The workforce was plenty disrupted, however, by the budget proffered earlier this year by the Trump administration. It basically suggests taking a blowtorch to the agency — proposing a 31 percent budget cut and the elimination of 3,200 out of the EPA’s 15,000 jobs.

The proposed buyout will cost $12 million, and will first have to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget. The agency hopes to complete the cuts by September.

If approved, the buyouts may be popular. After Trump was elected, some EPA career staff cried, others set up rogue Twitter accounts, some quit, and others just waited anxiously for what would come next. Now we know: The newly arrived EPA honchos are sharpening their knives.

1 day ago

Dump Trump

Mihai Andritoiu

These states, cities, and companies are going to support the Paris Agreement without Trump.

An as-yet-unnamed group that includes 30 mayors, three governors, and more than 100 businesses is now in negotiations with the United Nations to determine how they can sign on to the Paris Agreement.

That question is more complicated than it sounds, because the accord isn’t designed to include entities that aren’t countries. But when your country announces that it will withdraw from the historic plan to prevent global collapse, you do what you gotta do.

Billionaire (and, briefly, presidential hopeful) Michael Bloomberg is organizing the group, and has pledged to pull together the $15 million the United States had originally promised to fund operations for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. How unlike Trump to duck out on a bill!

Because our president is more influenced by bank account commas than anything else, we’d like to point out that he’s up against organizations that control, collectively, trillions of dollars. Here are just a few:

  • California: GDP of $2.5 trillion
  • New York: GDP of $1.1 trillion
  • Washington: GDP of $311.3 billion
  • Hewlett-Packard: $12.4 billion in revenue
  • Mars (the candy bars, not the planet): $33 billion in revenue
  • Wesleyan College: assets worth $917 million
  • Emory University: assets worth $12.7 million

If money really talks, Trump sure isn’t listening right now.

1 day ago

elon time coming

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Elon Musk just quit presidential councils over Paris climate treaty rejection.

In the weeks leading up to the 45th president’s gameshow-style verdict on whether the U.S. would continue to be a part of the landmark climate accord, many famous people tried to sway the famously approval-hungry Trump.

One of those people was Musk, Tesla founder and would-be Mars colonist, who said he would have “no choice” but to leave the presidential councils on which he sits if Trump were to pull out of the accord.

So when Trump kept his word, Musk kept his, too.

The electric vehicle- and solar-entrepreneur leaves positions on both Trump’s economic advisory board and his manufacturing jobs initiative, where he reportedly tried to lobby for a carbon tax, according to Business Insider.

While Trump’s announcement contained a lot of vague talk about the importance of the American economy, titans of industry — including those as diametrically opposed as Musk and ExxonMobil — are making it increasingly clear that dealing with climate change is a necessary part of future wealth, for America and the rest of the world. Too bad Trump didn’t listen to any them.

Jun 1, 2017

what happened to staying together for the kids?

Projectmidas.org

A crucial crack in an Antarctic ice sheet grew 11 miles in only 6 days.

The widening rift in the Larsen C ice shelf in West Antarctica has reached a (relative, for ice) fever pitch in the past few months, stretching for more than 110 miles and gaping more than 1,000 feet across.

In just the last couple of days, the crack grew another 11 miles and took a sharp right turn toward the sea. It now ends a mere eight miles from totally breaking through, according to observations from ice-monitoring mission Project Midas.

The iceberg that forms will be bigger than Long Island. Or as big as Delaware. Or roughly the size of Prince Edward Island, if you’re Canadian. Or [insert your geographical comparison of choice here].

Floating ice shelves like Larsen C hold back the flow of ice sheets and glaciers into the sea, meaning the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet is about to get more unstable. That’s bad news for all of us, because that big chunk o’ land-locked ice contains enough water to raise global sea levels more than 10 feet.

As if this week weren’t exciting enough already.

Jun 1, 2017

who woulda thunk it

President Trump finally did what he kept threatening to do.

As of June 1, 2017, the United States is officially withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement — just like Trump promised on his campaign trail. (I know, it seems so long ago.)

Every country except Syria and Nicaragua signed the 2015 accord to take action against global warming. And by more than 5 to 1, U.S. voters support the Paris Agreement, including almost half of Trump supporters. When it comes to climate change, it’s clear that Trump’s administration is out of step with the concerns of most Americans — and, well, the rest of the world.

So much for all those headlines that suggested Trump would “change his tune” on climate.

Jun 1, 2017

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me

Trump made some pretty wild claims when announcing the U.S. exit from the Paris Agreement.

Some highlights:

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Pittsburgh’s votes went mostly to Hillary Clinton. She won 55.9 percent of votes in Allegheny County. Note that the Paris Agreement encompasses people from nearly 200 countries, not just the city where it was drafted.

“The bottom line is the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States.”

Other countries think U.S. involvement is extremely fair. The United States blows every other country away in terms of per capita emissions.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining an economic advantage over the United States.”

Actually, the economic advantages of combating climate change are well documented. Companies like Exxon, Google, and even Tiffany & Co. asked Trump to stay in the agreement.

And, just for fun, a comment from Scott Pruitt:

“America finally has a leader who answers only to the people.”

Nearly 70 percent of Americans were on board with the Paris Agreement. Only 45 percent voted for Trump.

This story has been updated.

Jun 1, 2017