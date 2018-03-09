Briefly

MIT just had a nuclear fusion breakthrough.

Since the 1950s, we’ve been hearing that fusion was just 20 years away. But there is something genuinely novel about a collaboration project between MIT and a private company, Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

The team is using a new, relatively cheap material to make extra-strong magnets — a crucial part of fusion reactors. The head of the fusion company involved told the Guardian that he could “put carbon-free fusion power on the grid in 15 years.”

An academic asked to weigh in on this timeline said it wouldn’t be quite that fast.

Fusion mashes atoms together at ridiculously high heat and pressure until they transform into different elements, releasing huge amounts of energy — the same process occurring at the center of the sun. It’s hot enough to melt anything it touches, so it has to be held together by magnets. The goal is essentially to hold a star within an electromagnetic vice.

The next step in the project will be an experimental reactor designed to flash on in 10 second bursts, with the goal of producing enough power each time to electrify a small city.

secretary of interior decorating

George Frey/Getty Images

There’s a lot of confusion at the Department of the Interior, and it’s not just about doors.

When the Associated Press reported that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s department had spent $139,000 on three sets of double doors in his office, he was apparently as surprised as the rest of us.

“The secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials, and labor,” spokesperson Heather Swift told AP.

Reasonable — Zinke has been busy devoting attention to lots of other issues, such as tackling heavy pushback to his belief that the Interior Department should be a “partner” to oil and gas companies. His efforts to open up public lands and offshore waters to drilling has been met with a lot of backlash, which translates to significant back-and-forth on big Interior decisions.

For example, last week Zinke postponed the sale of more than 4,000 acres of leases near Chaco Canyon, a sacred tribal site in New Mexico, after protests from indigenous activists. And on Monday, the Interior withdrew 17,300 acres from an oil and natural gas lease auction in Zinke’s home state of Montana.

Zinke’s proposed policy to open nearly all U.S. coastal waters to offshore drilling has sparked bipartisan resistance in coastal states. As a result, he’s already exempted Florida.

These actions are probably not enough to make his hero, Teddy Roosevelt, proud. But at least Zinke is drawing the line somewhere.

color me surprised

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The EPA is riddled with conflicts of interest, according to new analysis.

President Trump has a rule for former lobbyists and lawyers in his administration: They’re supposed to recuse themselves from issues that they worked on for private clients in the last two years.

AP analysis published Wednesday shows that one of Trump’s top lawyers, Don McGahn, issued 24 “ethics waivers” permitting some of those  staffers to circumvent that rule. At least three of those people are now working at the EPA on matters that directly have to do with their previous employers. 

The analysis also found that a third of Trump’s EPA appointees worked for industries that answer directly to the EPA. Most of those appointees have said they will recuse themselves from matters that have to do with their previous clients, but former lobbyists in possession of one of McGahn’s ethics waivers don’t have to. So, someone like Erik Baptist, who tried to roll back a key renewable fuels policy when he worked at the American Petroleum Institute, can now advise Pruitt on that same policy.

Lest we forget, Pruitt decided to ban scientists who received grant funding from the EPA from serving as advisors to the agency, a measure he said would “ensure independence.” An EPA independent from science, not industry. Got it.

access denied

@AEMarling

Buckle up, Trump: The kids’ climate change suit is cleared for trial.

Twenty-one young people are suing a slew of federal agencies in an attempt to force them to act on climate change. On Wednesday, the San Francisco–based Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit dashed the Trump administration’s hopes of dismissing the suit, ruling in favor of the kids. (Applause.)

Juliana v. United States was filed in an Oregon federal court in August 2015. Three years later, the group of 10-to-21-years-olds are still waiting for the government to answer to their allegations that politicians have a constitutional duty to protect children against the negative effects of climate change.

The suit was slowed down last June, when the White House issued a weird bit of legalese called a writ of mandamus petition. It argued that the “process of discovery,” aka finding documents and interviewing people, was too burdensome. Well, you know what else is burdensome? Climate change. The court unanimously voted Wednesday to let the case proceed to a lower court in Oregon.

It’s not the only case putting institutions on trial for their role in contributing to climate change. Last week, a judge ruled that plaintiffs can sue oil companies in federal court.

well, well, well

Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle/TNS

Kansas farmers tried cutting water use, and guess what? They saved money.

In Sheridan County, farmers managed to slash irrigation by 20 percent without taking a punch in the wallet, according to a new economic analysis.

The wells in Sheridan County sip from the Ogallala Aquifer, an underground lake that stretches from South Dakota to Texas. It happens to be rapidly depleting.

“I’d rather irrigate 10 inches a year for 30 years than put on 30 inches for 10 years,” farmer Roch Meier told Kansas Agland. “I want it for my grandkids.”

Compared to neighbors who didn’t cut back, Sheridan farmers pumped up 23 percent less water. While they harvested 1.2 percent less than their neighbors, in the end, they had 4.3 percent higher profits.

Using less water, it turns out, just makes good business sense. It takes a lot of expensive electricity to lift tons of water up hundreds of feet through the ground. The farmers frequently checked soil moisture with electronic probes, as Circle of Blue reports. They obsessively watched weather forecasts to avoid irrigating before rain. Some switched from soy to sorghum, which requires less water. Some planted a little less corn.

If farmers in western Kansas sign on and cut water use just a bit more (25 to 35 percent), it might be enough to stabilize the aquifer.

Coal hearted

John L. Wathen/MCT

Residents of an Alabama town are saying the EPA doesn’t care about black people.

Members of the majority-black community of Uniontown filed a civil right rights complaint in 2013 over an adjacent landfill. The Environmental Protection Agency just threw it out.

The enormous Arrowhead landfill takes in waste from 33 states and has been a literal headache for Uniontown residents since 2005. They alleged that the landfill polluted drinking water and the air and contributed to respiratory problems and an increased risk of cancer.

After a coal ash spill at the Kingston Fossil Plant in 2008, authorities cleaned up the mostly white city of Kingston, Tennessee, by dumping the coal ash in the landfill at Uniontown — which is 90 percent black and where half of residents live below the poverty line. The mercury and arsenic in coal ash can have negative effects on the nervous system and reproductive health.

“I can’t help but feel it’s because the population is mainly black and poor. This was forced on us. If this was a white, wealthy community, this would’ve never happened,” Uniontown resident Ben Eaton told the Guardian.

In a letter addressed March 1, the EPA said, “There is insufficient evidence that in its encapsulated state the coal ash is causing any alleged environmental and health effects.” EPA administrator Scott Pruitt announced plans to relax Obama-era regulations on coal ash the same day.

This is “a textbook case of environmental racism,” Robert Bullard, the unofficial “Father of Environmental Justice,” told the Guardian.

Mar 7, 2018

cape of good hope

Morgana Wingard/Getty Images

Cape Town may have conserved enough water to avoid running out this year.

The South African city received record-low rainfall in 2017. That, paired with a three-year drought that climate change may have made worse, forced Cape Town to take drastic steps to avoid Day Zero — the day that millions of taps run dry.

City officials first projected Day Zero would arrive in March, but later pushed that date to April, then July. On Wednesday, city officials announced that Day Zero may not come at all this year. That’s thanks to the efforts of Capetonians, who managed to cut their water consumption in half.

In early February, the government instated a cap on daily water usage: 13 gallons per person. (For comparison, the average American uses 100 gallons of water a day.) Capetonians flushed their toilets less, took infrequent showers, and recycled wastewater.

As a result, the city’s combined water supply never dipped below 13.5 percent capacity, the level at which authorities would have had to cut off access for three-quarters of residents. Current levels are still at an alarming 23.6 percent, but the crisis has been avoided — for now. If Cape Town sees another dry winter, it might be in for a Day-Zero scare again next year.

Mar 7, 2018

Desperate measures

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

We might save melting ice caps by giving them blankets.

Yes, that’s a real proposal. We’ve officially moved out of the normal world and into a MacGyver-esque crazy-kludge land.

It’s one of a few eccentric — and potentially useful — ideas scientists have proposed for keeping the poles capped in ice. Let’s consider three of them.

Cover the ice: In the Swiss Alps, people pull white blankets over glaciers to shield them from the sun every summer. It may prevent up to 70 percent of the melting. Scientists say they could try something similar to preserve glaciers at the poles.

Then, there’s a proposal to spread “eco-friendly reflective sand on top of ice” from the nonprofit Ice911.

Just make more ice: Using giant wind turbines, we could pump water up on top of the ice during the winter. There — exposed to the cold air — it would freeze, providing an additional layer of protection for the summer.

Construct a cold foundation: Scientists have proposed building “underwater barriers in front of the glaciers most vulnerable to collapse, keeping warm ocean water from sloshing in to melt them,” as we wrote last month. These giant, underwater dams would eventually erode.

Let’s face it: All of these ideas are jury rigs. If we’re going to avoid some kind of sea-level rise disaster, we’ve got to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Pronto.

Mar 6, 2018

down by the bay

The Washington Post/Getty Images

After a three-decade fight, the Chesapeake Bay is finally flourishing again.

The largest estuary in North America was home to a deeply diverse population of plants and animals — biodiversity that the six northeastern states bordering the Bay depended on for tourism and commercial fishing.

That all changed when agricultural runoff and wastewater fouled the watershed and nearly snuffed out many of its inhabitants. A coalition of states and the federal government got together to clean it up in 1984, and, after three decades of fits and starts (restoring biodiversity ain’t easy), they’re more or less succeeding.

According to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the cleanup project has reduced nitrogen pollution in the Bay by 23 percent, resulting in a 316 percent increase in aquatic vegetation, including key species like seagrass. The results indicate that vegetation didn’t just increase, it became more biodiverse — which means the area will be more resilient.

Exciting, right? Well, President Trump’s 2018 budget suggests eliminating the Chesapeake Bay Program’s annual funding — about $73 million a year. It looks like neither the House nor the Senate is willing to fully cut the project’s funding, but we’ll have to wait until Congress finishes negotiating the full 2018 budget to see if the Chesapeake’s cleanup program has been spared.

Mar 6, 2018
