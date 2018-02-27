More than 100 cities around the globe get most of their electricity from renewables.

The number of cities that run on at least 70 percent renewable electricity has more than doubled over the last three years, research published Tuesday by the Carbon Disclosure Project shows.

Despite President Trump’s plan to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, cities in the U.S. and worldwide are showing their unwavering commitment to the accord by setting green energy targets and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The CDP’s new interactive map shows that big cities like Vancouver, Oslo, Nairobi, and even Grist dot org’s very own hometown, Seattle, are getting a majority of their electricity from sources like hydro, geothermal, wind, and solar.

That’s not all. Forty cities are already getting 100 percent of their electricity from renewables. And more than 80 towns and cities in the United Kingdom have pledged to go 100 percent renewable by 2050. That’s a big deal!

The World Economic Forum projects that renewable energy will become consistently cheaper than fossil fuels within two short years, so you can bet that more cities will soon follow in these renewable footsteps.