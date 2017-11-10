Briefly

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly all of Puerto Rico is without power AGAIN after a line repaired by Whitefish fails.

Electricity that had already been restored to hundreds of thousands of people cut out on Thursday, 50 days after Hurricane Maria. The island’s power generation plummeted from 43 percent capacity to just 18 percent thanks to a disruption that caused a crucial transmission line to fail.

Whitefish Energy, a small Montana company formerly tasked with rebuilding Puerto Rico’s grid, had fixed the power line as it began winding down its work on the island. Puerto Rico had canceled its controversial $300 million contract with Whitefish after the FBI began investigating it at the end of October. The deal was scrutinized for its anti-auditing measure and high fees. Whitefish’s limited track record and ties to Trump officials didn’t help its case.

The cause of the recent outage is TBD, but a Whitefish Energy spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company had nothing to do with it.

So the saga continues. Meanwhile, millions of Puerto Ricans are forced to live without electricity — a necessity for treating water so it’s safe to drink and getting people adequate medical care. Following Thursday’s failure, Puerto Rico’s power authority has prioritized restoring electricity to hospitals, airports, and water pump stations.

Update: Ricardo Ramos, the director of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, expects those who lost electricity on Thursday to regain it on Friday.

Nov 9, 2017

Island hopping

Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

The Feds are leaving Puerto Rico — and offering to take Maria survivors with them.

More than a quarter of the 15,000 federal troops deployed to the U.S. territory in the wake of the devastating hurricane have already withdrawn, and NPR reports half of the remaining troops will leave within the next few weeks.

Roads and supermarkets have reopened, spurring the military to decide that the emergency has passed. Recovery efforts, however, are nowhere near over, and Puerto Ricans fear they’re being left behind. More than half the island is still without power and many residents still rely on aid deliveries of bottled water.

“We don’t want people to get the wrong impression,” Lieutenant General Jeff Buchanan told NPR, noting that Puerto Rico’s National Guard would be taking over for the federal presence. “They are not being abandoned whatsoever.”

Soldiers aren’t the only ones leaving. More than 140,000 residents have left the island since Maria made landfall in September. FEMA and Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló are working to relocate hurricane survivors to New York and Florida, where large Puerto Rican communities already exist. The agency is now offering to pay for flights and up to 60 days in a mainland hotel.

Experts are predicting that 300,000 more residents could leave the island in the next two years.

Nov 10, 2017

second is the best

Stephen Ehlers / Contributor / Getty Images

La Niña is here, so 2017 won’t be the warmest year on record.

The cool phase of the planet’s most important weather pattern began during October, say scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with a tell-tale cooling of the waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Without the El Niño/La Niña cycle, 2017 likely would have been the warmest year ever measured. With it, 2017 will probably fall all the way to … second place, a close runner up to 2016, which was was superheated by a record-strength El Niño.

Every two to four years, global temperatures typically dip as La Niña takes hold. This time around, recent overall planetary warming has become so strong that human influence now seems to be blunting La Niña’s effect on global temperatures.

Over the past 67 years since NOAA has been tracking La Niñas, their effect has waned noticeably. But with cooling expected to linger into 2018, global temperatures will remain high but probably not record-breaking.

While thermometers might not be bursting, this year’s La Niña should be strong enough to alter weather patterns worldwide, boosting the chances of drought in California and the southeast U.S., heavy snows in the Pacific Northwest, torrential rains in Indonesia, and hurricanes in the Caribbean.

Nov 10, 2017

CO2-faced

Scott J. Ferrell / Contributor / Getty Images

Climate science foe Lamar Smith says geoengineering is ‘worth exploring.’

In a joint subcommittee hearing held on Wednesday, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chair Lamar Smith said the technology “could have positive effects on the Earth’s atmosphere” and “reduce global temperatures or pull excess greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere.”

Geoengineering is an umbrella term for a variety of deliberate interventions in Earth’s climatic system that could counteract the effects of global warming. There are two main categories of geoengineering: carbon dioxide removal and solar radiation management. But neither can fully substitute for climate change mitigation — the reduction of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite Smith’s endorsement of geoengineering, his opening statement made it clear that he’s still unwilling to talk about the reasons why the technology is being researched in the first place: “The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the viability of geoengineering … The hearing is not a platform to further the debate about climate change.” Huh?

Smith’s days as a representative in Congress are limited. He recently announced he would be retiring in 2018.

Nov 9, 2017

crash course

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump’s pick for environmental adviser got grilled on climate change. It was a trainwreck.

Kathleen Hartnett White, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, stammered through her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

When Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, a Democrat, asked if she believes climate change is real, she wavered but settled on the right answer: “I am uncertain. No, I’m not. I jumped ahead. Climate change is of course real.”

That’s a surprise. Hartnett White, a former chair of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, has a long history of challenging climate science and promoting fossil fuels. Notably, she has said that carbon dioxide isn’t a pollutant.

But that’s not to say she’s made peace with established science. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, quizzed Hartnett White over how much excess heat in the atmosphere is absorbed by oceans. “I believe there are differences of opinions on that,” she said, “that there’s not one right answer.” For the record, the number is about 90 percent.

Then things got bizarre. Appearing frustrated with equivocating answers, Whitehouse pressed her on basic laws of nature, like whether heat makes water expand. “I do not have any kind of expertise or even much layman study of the ocean dynamics and the climate-change issues,” she said.

Watch below, if you dare:

After the hearing, Whitehouse tweeted, “I don’t even know where to begin … she outright rejects basic science.”

Nov 9, 2017

lost in the corn maze

Is the end near for the green biofuel dream?

The goal of turning corn stalks into auto fuel just lost a major champion as DowDuPont announced that it’s selling its flagship cellulosic ethanol plant, effectively abandoning efforts to master the fledgling technology.

Cellulosic ethanol is better than regular old ethanol because it uses less land. Regular ethanol is made from corn grain, while cellulosic comes from the inedible parts of the plant, allowing farmers to produce food and fuel in the same field.

But turning these corn cobs and husks into affordable fuel has proved difficult and expensive. And, after the merger between Dow and DuPont, the new company is looking to shed $3 billion in costs.

A year ago I reported on efforts to make cellulosic ethanol competitive, writing: “If anyone’s going to tough out the effort to make cellulosic ethanol, it’s DuPont, which has a long history of sinking years into research and development before bringing a profitable and transformative product to market.”

Oops.

Maybe regulators should take this as an object lesson when deciding whether to allow other agribusiness giants to merge, like the one pending between Monsanto and Bayer. The companies argue that Ginormous Merged Organizations (GMOs) can spur more innovation, but consolidation often means the opposite.

Nov 9, 2017