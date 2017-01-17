Obama is spending another $500 million to fight climate change before Trump can stop him.

The State Department announced Tuesday that it will send the money to the U.N.-affiliated Green Climate Fund, which helps developing nations shift to cleaner energy and adapt to climate change.

The announcement comes just three days before Donald Trump is scheduled to take the Oval Office. Trump said during his campaign that he would defund international climate action, including the Green Climate Fund, which is the main international financing group working to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In 2014, the U.S. pledged to contribute $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund. The Obama administration made a $500 million payment in March of last year, and now this new payment brings the U.S.’s total contribution to $1 billion. Trump and his fellow Republicans are not likely to follow through on the other two-thirds of the commitment, but they can’t take this money back.