Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Opposition to Trump’s offshore drilling plan transcends party lines.

It turns out, most of us prefer our beaches nice and clean. That’s probably why a January proposal from Trump’s Interior Department to open up the Atlantic coast for offshore drilling was met with opposition from state representatives and attorney generals across the political spectrum.

Representative Nancy Mace — a South Carolina Republican who formerly worked as a field director for the Trump campaign in seven states — is the latest politician to reject offshore drilling. Mace has only been South Carolina’s representative for a few weeks, but she’s already breaking ties with her former employer.

“Ain’t gonna happen. Not on my watch!” Mace said at a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, reports the Washington Post. South Carolina’s beaches rake in $20 billion a year in revenue for the state and provide 600,000 tourism jobs.

Other coastal states like Florida, California, New York, and Washington also have robust coastal tourism economies and have taken issue with the proposed policy.

Now, the Interior Department is holding a series of “listening sessions” in 23 states across the country to hear from the public about its drilling plan. Zinke has already gotten an earful from Democrats and Republicans for his decision to exempt Florida from offshore drilling in January.

At an event in February, South Carolina Republican Senator Chip Campsen said, “If Florida is unique, we’re more unique.”

5 mins ago
Year in Review

Melina Mara/Getty Images

We’ve lived through one wild year of Ryan Zinke.

It’s been 365 days since the secretary of the Interior rode a horse (Tonto, thank you) to his first day at the office and promised to make American energy dominance a centerpiece of his agenda.

In that period of time, Zinke dismantled protections on some of America’s most treasured national monuments, opened up acres of public land to oil and gas interests, and exposed miles of coastline to offshore drilling.

Here’s a quick recap of his recent crowning accomplishments:

  • On Zinke’s recommendation, the GOP December tax bill opened up 2,000 acres for development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, an area that’s home to many endangered species.
  • That same month, Trump downsized two national monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. A week later, Zinke recommended that the president shrink two more monuments and reorganize six marine monuments.
  • This January, Zinke unveiled plans to open up a whole slew of new areas for offshore drilling, including the Arctic, Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and possibly parts of the Pacific.

To honor his efficiency, Zinke received the 2017 Rubber Dodo Award from the Center for Biological Diversity. It’s bestowed upon the “person or group who has most aggressively sought to destroy America’s natural heritage or drive endangered species extinct.” High praise for a guy who’s actually supposed to protect those things.

10 hours ago

Border Brawl

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images News

The judge who Trump called a ‘hater’ just ruled in favor of the border wall.

On the campaign trail, President Trump said U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel was incapable of being fair because the Indiana-born judge is Latino.

Well, that same judge just made it a lot easier for the president to make good on one of his key campaign promises. Curiel ruled on Tuesday that Homeland Security has the authority to waive laws requiring an environmental review of the border wall project.

Last September, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed suit against the Trump administration to block the construction of the wall along California’s southern border, arguing that federal authorities had not complied with environmental regulations. The Sierra Club and other groups joined in, asking Curiel to halt construction until the Department of Homeland Security was in compliance.

Curiel also presided over a suit against Trump University, which was settled for $25 million after the 2016 election. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper in June 2016, then-presidential candidate Trump said, “[Curiel’s] a Mexican. We’re building a wall between here and Mexico. The answer is, he is giving us very unfair rulings.”

What’s the president saying about Curiel now? “Big legal win today. U.S. judge sided with the Trump Administration,” he tweeted. Apparently, siding with the president is what makes you an American.

23 hours ago

Au revoir, almonds

REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Climate change will hit some key California crops.

A new review paper pulls together all the research on what farming will look like in California in the coming decades, and we’re worried.

California has the biggest farm economy of any state, and “produces over a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts,” according to the paper. In other words, if you enjoy eating, California agriculture matters to you.

Alas, the projections are mostly grim, with a few exceptions. Alfalfa might grow better, and wine grapes might be able to pull through, but nuts and avocados are in for a beating.

David Lobell et al.

The changing climate could make between 54 to 77 percent of California’s Central Valley unsuitable for “apricot, kiwifruit, peach, nectarine, plum, and walnut by the end of the 21st century,” according to the paper. That’s, in part, because many fruit and nut trees require a specific number of cold hours before they put out a new crop.

Milder winters will also mean that more pests will survive the cold and emerge earlier in the spring. Perhaps most importantly, the state is projected to lose 48-65 percent of its snowpack — a crucial storehouse of irrigation water to get through hotter, drier summers.

Maybe we’ll live to see conservative California farmers convert to cannabis, or move north to plant almond orchards in British Columbia.

24 hours ago

you meddling kids!

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Scott Pruitt plans to close an EPA office that studies how chemicals harm children.

Is the EPA administrator trying to look like a movie villain?

In the name of organizational “efficiency,” Pruitt is making some big changes at his agency — including the possible shuttering of the National Center for Environmental Research, best known for work to reduce children’s health risks from chemical exposure.

In the past, NCER found arsenic in babies’ rice cereal and toxic pesticides exposure in the children of farmworkers. The center provides millions of dollars in grants each year for studying and treating things like childhood asthma, leukemia, and autism.

But Pruitt seems to have decided: enough!

Before you freak out, the organizational overhaul is still proposed at this point, as Yessenia Funes points out. But the EPA is already defending the move. An unnamed EPA spokesperson told The Hill that the potential consolidation would help the EPA become “more responsive to agency priorities and funding realities.”

Given that Scott Pruitt’s priority seems to be dismantling very agency he runs, yeah, I guess this does fit in pretty neatly with that goal.

Feb 27, 2018

sparks are flying

Andrew Aitchison/ Getty Images

More than 100 cities around the globe get most of their electricity from renewables.

The number of cities that run on at least 70 percent renewable electricity has more than doubled over the last three years, research published Tuesday by the Carbon Disclosure Project shows.

Despite President Trump’s plan to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, cities in the U.S. and worldwide are showing their unwavering commitment to the accord by setting green energy targets and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The CDP’s new interactive map shows that big cities like Vancouver, Oslo, Nairobi, and even Grist dot org’s very own hometown, Seattle, are getting a majority of their electricity from sources like hydro, geothermal, wind, and solar.

That’s not all. Forty cities are already getting 100 percent of their electricity from renewables. And more than 80 towns and cities in the United Kingdom have pledged to go 100 percent renewable by 2050. That’s a big deal!

The World Economic Forum projects that renewable energy will become consistently cheaper than fossil fuels within two short years, so you can bet that more cities will soon follow in these renewable footsteps.

Feb 27, 2018

Wait a minute

Tim Graham / Getty Images News

A federal judge pressed ‘pause’ on construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline.

That is, until the environmental impacts of the proposed southern extension of the Bakken Pipeline have been determined.

Groups representing local fishermen and environmental interests filed suit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this January, alleging that the pipeline would have negative repercussions on the health and economic opportunities of the communities that depend on the Atchafalaya Basin. The Corps will now need to revisit its approval of the portion of the project that runs through the Atchafalaya.

Pipeline construction and maintenance leaves behind spoil banks, piles of dirt adjacent to the canals dug by developers. Opponents to the Bayou Bridge project say the canals and spoil banks disrupt water flow and upset the swamp’s ecology, endangering the livelihoods of crawfishing families. They are also concerned that pipeline construction will leave the area more vulnerable to flooding and oil spills.

A majority of the $750 million Bayou Bridge project is owned by Energy Transfer Partners, the same company building the Dakota Access Pipeline that sparked protests at Standing Rock in 2016. Bayou Bridge was slated to start service by the end of the year, with the capacity to transport up to 480,000 barrels of oil each day along a 162-mile pipeline between Lake Charles and St. James Parish, Louisiana — and it would connect the Dakota Access Pipeline to the Gulf of Mexico.

Feb 26, 2018

textbook denial

Rajah Bose for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Climate science is back on the agenda in Idaho schools.

Last year, Idaho became the only state in the country to successfully remove climate change from its curriculum. Republican lawmakers scrubbed five paragraphs about anthropogenic climate change from the state’s science standards.

This month, they moved to reapprove the climate change–less standards, sparking a fierce public debate. Students attended public hearings and wrote opinion piecesliterally begging politicians to let them learn about climate change.

Idaho’s House Republicans weren’t convinced: They voted to remove the subject from the state’s science standards on Feb. 1. But fortunately for the kids, the Idaho Senate Committee voted to pass the standards with the original references to climate change intact.

Idaho’s House and Senate lawmakers have until the end of March to come to an agreement on the science standards. If they can’t agree, the standards will be adopted as written — including references to climate change — and remain in effect for the next five years.

Feb 26, 2018

Triassic Park

Jonathan Blair / Getty Images

Paleontologists discovered a huge ancient fossils trove in Bears Ears National Monument.

The Triassic-period fossils were found on land that is no longer federally protected, thanks to President Trump.

The remains of three large, intact phytosaurs — crocodile-like creatures that covered the globe 200 million years ago — were found by a team of 14 researchers excavating a rich fossil bed in Utah called the Chinle Formation in 2017.

Rob Gay, a paleontologist at the University of Western Colorado and leader of the expedition, announced the results at the Western Association of Vertebrate Paleontologists conference in Utah. Gay noted that his team discovered that the site had been previously looted; rookies made off with a chunk of a phytosaur skull before the site was given protected status by President Obama in 2016.

Looting may become more common in fossil-rich areas now that the Trump administration has begun shrinking monuments. Last December, Trump reduced Bears Ears by 85 percent, opening up the land for uranium mining and fossil fuel extraction.

Luckily, paleontologists aren’t burying their heads in the, er, soil. The Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, alongside five Native American tribes, is suing Trump over Bears Ears and a number of other proposed rollbacks of national monuments. Way to go, fossil nerds!

Feb 23, 2018
