President Trump finally did what he kept threatening to do.

As of June 1, 2017, the United States is officially withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement — just like Trump promised on his campaign trail. (I know, it seems so long ago.)

Every country except Syria and Nicaragua signed the 2015 accord to take action against global warming. And by more than 5 to 1, U.S. voters support the Paris Agreement, including almost half of Trump supporters. When it comes to climate change, it’s clear that Trump’s administration is out of step with the concerns of most Americans — and, well, the rest of the world.

So much for all those headlines that suggested Trump would “change his tune” on climate.