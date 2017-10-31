Briefly

Stuff that matters

the science is out

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Scott Pruitt just blocked expert scientists from EPA advisory boards.

Citing the risk of conflicts of interest, the EPA administrator instituted a sweeping change to the agency’s core system of advisory panels on Tuesday, restricting membership to scientists who don’t receive EPA grants.

In practice, the move represents “a major purge of independent scientists,” Terry F. Yosie, chair of the EPA’s Science Advisory Board during the Reagan administration, told the Washington Post. Their removal paves the way for a fresh influx of industry experts and state government officials pushing for lax regulations.

The advisory boards are meant to ensure that health regulations are based on sound science, but that role may be changing. As of Tuesday, the new chair of the Clean Air Safety Advisory Committee is Tony Cox, an independent consultant, who has argued that reductions in ozone pollution have “no causal relation” to public health.

The new head of the Science Advisory Board is Michael Honeycutt, the head toxicologist at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, who has said that air pollution doesn’t matter because “most people spend more than 90 percent of their time indoors.”

The figureheads of science denial were on hand to celebrate Pruitt’s announcement. Representative Lamar Smith, a Republican from Texas, called the move a “special occasion.”

11 hours ago

Russian connection

Alex Hanson

This climate denier has a starring role in the Russia investigation.

Sam Clovis — the man slated to become the USDA’s chief scientist — encouraged an advisor to the Trump campaign to meet with a Russian woman connected to Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post reports that in August of last year, Clovis encouraged a Trump foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, to attend an off-the-record meeting with Russian officials. “I would encourage you … make the trip, if it is feasible,” Clovis wrote.

Clovis was the campaign’s chief policy adviser and national co-chairman. He was responsible for recruiting Carter Page, another campaign advisor under scrutiny. Clovis is reportedly a “cooperative witness” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

As a talk-radio host, Clovis claimed that climate change is unproven junk science. He has called progressives “liars, race traders, and race ‘traitors,'” and wrote that “LGBT behavior” is a choice.

Congress is set to begin confirmation hearings for Clovis’ USDA position on Nov. 9.

11 hours ago

apocalypse now

REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Climate change is exacerbating global inequalities and making people sick.

A new Lancet report finds that poor countries are already feeling disproportionate health effects from a warming planet.

Among those already suffering from climate change are people who do manual labor or work outdoors. In the last 16 years, the number of vulnerable people exposed to heatwave events increased by 125 million, according to the report. Climate change has also led to a loss of productivity and income — devastating to families already living in poverty. The study finds a more than 5-percent drop in work productivity for people working in rural areas. The loss of livelihood is greatest for people who rely on farming, many of whom are dealing with food insecurity and undernutrition thanks to warmer temperatures.

In 2016, extreme weather led to an estimated $129 billion in economic losses. And the number of deaths from natural disasters is concentrated in poor communities that are less able to adapt to a changing climate. Those who survive devastating droughts and floods have had to flee their homes.

Up to a billion climate migrants could be displaced by the end of the century, according to the report, which could have “potentially severe impacts on mental and physical health.”

12 hours ago

this is batty

Nicole Stahl/Moment/Getty Images

The Halloween of the future is coming, and you’re not going to like it.

Climate change is ruining our spookiest holiday. Here are some scary ways the 31st of October might look different going forward:

  • No more bats. That’s right, the little critters could be on their way to extinction thanks to disease and habitat loss. At least one bat species in the United States might disappear within two decades because of a fungal disease that has already killed millions of the flying mammals.
  • The end of chocolate. Savor your Halloween candy now, because chocolate may be a rare treat in a few years. Experts predict a serious cocoa shortage by 2020 due to changing weather patterns.
  • Balmy weather. In the future, we’ll be trick-or-treating in short sleeves. Rapidly rising CO2 levels mean our odds of failing to limit global warming to below 2 degrees C are at 99.5 percent. Welcome to “hotumn.”

A little piece of good news: Melting permafrost in the Arctic could unleash a Pandora’s box of ancient microbes and spread diseases from Halloweens past — ones that have been dormant for hundreds of years.

Did I say good news? I meant bad news. Happy Halloween.

1 day ago

wrong way

Tim Martin/Aurora/Getty Images

Our planet’s carbon dioxide levels are rising at “record-breaking speed.”

A new report from the United Nations World Meteorological Organization warns that global carbon dioxide levels rose at the fastest rate ever measured in 2016 — reaching heights unseen in at least 4.5 million years. That’s before humans existed.

Over the past century, carbon dioxide levels have continued to speed upwards. The report says CO2 levels increased by 3.3 parts per million last year. Since the Industrial Revolution, CO2 has risen roughly “10 to 20 times faster” than the fastest rate in Earth’s history.

The report comes just days before negotiators convene in Bonn, Germany, to consider progress under the Paris Agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Though lauded when it was reached in 2015, that pact is widely considered insufficient to meet goals to limit warming to “well below 2 degrees Celsius.” After examining climate action around the world, one recent analysis placed our odds of failing to meet that target at more than 99.5 percent. In a word, unlikely.

The Trump administration announced earlier this year that it would be withdrawing from the Paris Agreement in 2020 — as soon as it is legally allowed to do so. That would put the United States and Syria as the only countries in the world outside its scope.

1 day ago

dealbreaker

Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s shady Whitefish deal is canceled, but it’s one more recovery setback.

After outcry from Congress and Puerto Rico officials, the island’s utility is canceling its $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy, a tiny Montana company tasked with repairing the island’s grid.

The director of the island’s power company, Ricardo Ramos, said the cancellation could delay work by an additional 10 to 12 weeks. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló said the contract had become a “distraction” from the effort to restore electricity.

The FBI is investigating the deal, which drew concerns after Whitefish’s limited track record, odd contract terms, and potential ties to Trump officials came to light. Cash-strapped Puerto Rico has already paid $8 to $10 million to Whitefish.

In a statement, Whitefish said the decision “will only delay what the people of Puerto Rico want and deserve — to have the power restored quickly in the same manner their fellow citizens on the mainland experience after a natural disaster.”

The prolonged blackout is the biggest in American history. Functioning electricity is necessary to pump water so it’s safe to drink, to provide adequate medical care, and to get daily life back on track. To make up for the loss of assistance after Whitefish leaves, Rosselló has requested help from New York and Florida to get its grid back in action.

1 day ago