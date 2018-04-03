Scott Pruitt might be on the wrong end of a Trump tweet soon. Here’s why.

Pruitt has a “back-to-basics” agenda for the Environmental Protection Agency. You know what isn’t basic? His spending. In fact, it’s getting him into trouble with the White House.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked President Trump whether he supports Pruitt. “I hope he’s going to be great,” Trump answered. Cue ominous music.

There’s a long list of reasons why The Donald might fire the scandal-ridden EPA head. Most recently, The Atlantic reported that Pruitt pulled a super-sneaky, White House-defying maneuver to give big raises to two of his top aides. He leveraged a 1996 provision in the Safe Drinking Water Act which has been previously used to fast-track the hiring process so that the agency can quickly tap experts to fill time-sensitive roles. Those positions, typically reserved for specialists, instead went to his aides.

But wait, there’s more!

An ABC News investigation found that a D.C. apartment Pruitt started renting in March for a mere $50 a night was tied to an energy company’s lobbying firm. The EPA okayed that company’s pipeline project around the same time.

He spent a jaw-dropping $68,000 on first-class travel in the past seven months.

He’s got a 24-hour security detail that costs $2 million per year.

Pruitt’s misdeeds have become so egregious that even a GOP Congressman called his scandals an “embarrassment” on Tuesday. (That was 2017 Grist 50 member Carlos Curbelo, by the way.)

Watch out, Scotty. If there’s one thing Trump hates, it’s being embarrassed.