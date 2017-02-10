Sick of American politics? The would-be leader of France just invited you over.

Top presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has a message for the entrepreneurs, inventors, and scientists of the United States: If your president doesn’t value the sustainable future you’re building, bring it to France.

I have a message for you guys. #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/ZnkFIIksdx — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 10, 2017

But let’s face it. France is a tough sell. The food is irritatingly fresh, the architecture tends to distract people from their cellphones, and the high-speed rail lines get in the way of SUVs.

Plus, the showoff makes the rest of the world look bad by being the only country to ramp down emissions at the necessary pace to meet international goals. Flip on a light switch in France and about 80 percent of your electricity comes from renewables and nuclear power. Who would want to move there?