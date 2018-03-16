Ethic Fail
The Department of Interior had a no good, very embarrassing week.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke insulted Japanese Americans, people with disabilities, veterans, and elders. He’s also facing heat for alleged travel luxuries and for mixing government business with politics.
Here’s the rundown:
- Lawmakers are calling racism after Zinke responded to Representative Colleen Hanabusa’s request that National Park Service fund the preservation of concentration camps that held Japanese Americans during WWII by saying, “Oh, konnichiwa.” Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois tweeted, “Nope. Racism is not OK” and Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii called the comment “flippant & juvenile.”
- Zinke told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that he wants to make it more expensive to visit a national park, blaming the fee hike on grandma and grandpa and other people eligible for discounted entry. “When you give discounted [rates] to the elderly, veterans, and the disabled and do it by the carload, not a whole lot people actually pay at our front door,” he said.
- The White House told Zinke and three other cabinet members to be on their best behavior after poor ethics reports. Zinke came under heat for travel costs (he insists he never took a private jet because his plane had propellers) and $139,000 doors.
- Residents in East Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, thought it was weird that Zinke came to their hometown in February to personally deliver a ceremonial check for $300.7 million to fund the clean-up of abandoned coal mines. Watchdogs say Zinke was using his role as Interior Secretary to give his party a leg-up in the Tuesday special election — although Democrat Conor Lamb won anyway.
And to top it all off, the Bureau of Land Management issued “vision cards” for employees to wear as a reminder of the bureau’s commitment to, what else — oil. The cards outline the bureau’s guiding principles, and feature commissioned art that depicts an oil rig and a cattle ranch.