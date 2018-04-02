Briefly

The EPA is rolling back gas mileage rules for cars.

On Monday, EPA chief Scott Pruitt announced that he’s trashing federal standards that aim to bring the average vehicle to 55 miles per gallon by 2025.

Pruitt also said he may tear up a decades-old waiver that allows California to set its own pollution and gas-mileage standards above the federal government’s. Because so many car buyers live in California, most automakers comply with the state’s higher standard.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is ready to fight back. “The Trump Administration’s assault on clean car standards risks our ability to protect our children’s health, tackle climate change, and save hardworking Americans money,” he said in a statement. “We’re ready to file suit if needed to protect these critical standards and to fight the Administration’s war on our environment. California didn’t become the sixth-largest economy in the world by spectating.”

Pruitt said that the standards were unrealistic, and that it didn’t make sense for California to set the default rules: “Cooperative federalism doesn’t mean that one state can dictate standards for the rest of the country,” he said in an EPA statement.

While the statement says that the California waiver is being “reexamined,” it sounds like Pruitt may have already made up his mind.

Conspiracy Theory

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Lawmakers are trying to criminalize pipeline protesters for “conspiracy.”

Efforts to prosecute environmental activists with felony or eco-terrorism charges have intensified since Standing Rock. Those tensions are coming to a head in Louisiana and Minnesota, where newly introduced bills seek to make it a felony to plan to trespass, damage, or disrupt pipeline operations — even if the individuals didn’t physically participate or go through with the action.

Under a bill introduced in Louisiana last week, people “conspiring” to impede pipeline construction could face up to 20 years in prison and pay up to $250,000. Similar legislation in Minnesota would allow an individual who “recruits, trains, aids, advises, hires, counsels, or conspires with” someone who damages a pipeline to be charged with a felony and up to 10 years in prison.

Comparable bills to protect pipelines as “critical infrastructure” have also cropped up in Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania.

But never fear — amid the onslaught of anti-protest legislation, last week brought a first-of-its-kind legal victory for pipeline protesters in Boston. Thirteen individuals were acquitted after a judge agreed that their civil disobedience was “a necessity” because of climate change.

ban together

Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG/Getty Images

California banned some super potent greenhouse gases.

The California Air and Resources Board decided to prohibit the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) last month. That’s good news for the Arctic, where HFCs are already causing trouble.

HFCs keep your refrigerators and air conditioners icy cold, but they make the planet spicy hot. The chemicals have somewhere between 1,000 and 3,000 times more warming potential than carbon dioxide, though they only last in the atmosphere for 14 years.

Former president Barack Obama had introduced federal regulation of HFCs as part of the Clean Air Act during his presidency. The plan was to phase out the chemicals in four major industries: new automobiles, retail food refrigeration, aerosols, and foam blowing (a weird name for turning industrial liquids into solids). The regulation could have curtailed the equivalent of 72 million metric tons of CO2 by 2025.

Surprisingly, the Trump administration and two huge chemical manufacturers supported the regulation. But it didn’t last long. A federal court ruled last August that the EPA was exceeding its authority by regulating HFCs.

Luckily for the environment, authority is California’s middle name.

letter to the editors

REUTERS/Mike Blake

The EPA edited out farmworker concerns about pesticides.

In November, EPA reps met with farmworkers and health experts to hear what they had to say about protecting agricultural laborers from chemicals. The EPA is supposed to register all the concerns people bring to it. In this case, it’s pretty clear that it misrepresented some of those concerns when it sent its notes to New Mexico Democratic Senator Tom Udall.

According to ThinkProgress, the EPA censored points that people had brought up at the meeting about chlorpyrifos — an acutely toxic pesticide. Under President Barack Obama, the EPA had proposed banning the known neurotoxin; Trump’s EPA has moved to protect it.

The meeting attendees wrote a letter to protest the selective editing: “We do not have an expectation that the EPA’s decisions will always correspond with our specific points of view, yet we do expect our views to be heard and we certainly do not expect them to be ignored or mischaracterized simply because they do not fit into a pre-determined political narrative.”

This doesn’t actually change anything, but it’s further evidence that the EPA now has an ideological agenda, and is not acting as an honest broker.

Boy Bye

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A judge just said “nope” to ExxonMobil’s efforts to stop an investigation into their own coverup.

In 2015, two U.S. attorney generals set out to determine whether oil giant ExxonMobil misled the public and its investors about the role that fossil fuels play in warming the planet.

Exxon didn’t take too kindly to that. The company sued New York AG Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts AG Maura Healey in 2016 to challenge their alleged unfair bias against the company, which it claimed violated Exxon’s constitutional rights. That’s the corporate equivalent of being accused of cheating on a test, and then blaming it on the teacher’s prejudice against cheaters.

On Thursday, U.S. district judge Valerie Caproni dismissed Exxon’s lawsuit on the grounds that the allegations against the attorney generals were “extremely thin” and “speculative.” The basis of the lawsuit was essentially that the attorneys had a political grudge against the company. The evidence: They held a well-publicized press conference with Al Gore in 2016.

So what did Exxon know about climate science decades ago, and what did it withhold from the public? Thanks to Caproni’s ruling, the investigation into those questions will continue. That’s good news for ongoing climate change lawsuits against major polluters across the country, from California to New York, because they hinge on the plaintiffs’ ability to prove that oil companies deceived the public about climate change.

mind the gap

Which country is doing the most to reduce its carbon emissions?

Common guesses include China, which is spending trillions to clean up transit, power plants, and factories. Or Germany, which has gone all-in on renewable energy. But the best answer might be the United Kingdom.

China’s emissions are still rising, and Germany’s are down 23 percent since 1990. Meanwhile, Britain has driven down its emissions by 43 percent since 1990, according to provisional data released Thursday. Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher Scott Burger helpfully turned the data into a graph:

So, has the U.K. simply moved its emissions to China by closing down the Sheffield steel plants and buying imported steel? Not quite — its overall emissions based on import consumption are down as well. (Though it’s true that the country’s traditional manufacturing sector has taken a hit, as you would know if you’ve seen The Full Monty.)

Of course, having low carbon emissions in the first place is better than polluting a bunch and making big improvements after the fact. All rich countries have pumped more than their share of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But the Brits have provided a model for maintaining all the modern creature comforts while kicking their carbon habit.

How did they do it? Basically, clean energy replaced a lot of coal, industry put a lid on super pollutants, and dumps captured more methane.

Grist 50

Grist / Montana / Steve Eberhardt

These 5 Southerners are fixing up Dixie.

Researchers have found that climate change is hitting the South especially hard. Luckily, the region is churnin’ out fixers left and right. We interviewed some of them for the Grist 50 2018, our annual list of the biggest, baddest rising stars in the sustainability game.

  • Miami is slowly sinking into the sea, but Florida native Delaney Reynolds is a teenager with a plan. Her nonprofit, the Sink or Swim Project, shows young people how to push for climate change policy.
  • James Beard-nominated chef Cheetie Kumar is whipping up South Asian interpretations of southern food with local ingredients. She runs her own restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, and somehow still finds time to shred the guitar with her band.
  • Nathaniel Smith — nominated to the list by actor Mark Ruffalo — has a bold, new agenda for the South. He’s weaving together equity and environmental justice in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Activist Yudith Nieto isn’t afraid stand up to Big Oil. She takes people on “toxic tours” of Houston, Texas, showing how the industry has shaped her hometown.
  • Daniel Blackman is advising Georgia politicians, faith leaders, and business leaders on how to build an equitable green economy. Environmental justice champion Mustafa Santiago Ali calls him a “ball of focused energy.”

RIP AIM

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Did the EPA borrow its latest PR strategy from my teenage self?

In 11th grade, I had an inane habit of staying up very late IMing my stoner boyfriend and/or stalking boys who were cuter than him on Myspace. As a result, I essentially never woke up on time for school — which, in my defense, started at 7:45 a.m. — but I REFUSED to acknowledge my role in that in any way.

“I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY THIS KEEPS HAPPENING,” I would moan at every tardiness slip. I understood extremely well why this kept happening.

According to a Huffington Post report by Alexander Kaufman, the EPA is taking a very similar approach to its communications on climate change. On Tuesday evening, the agency’s Office of Public Affairs sent around an internal set of talking points.

To sum up: The EPA is dealin’ with climate change! But it sure doesn’t know why it’s happenin’!

Consider some of the OPA-provided points:

  • Human activity impacts our changing climate in some manner. The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact, and what to do about it, are subject to continuing debate and dialogue.
  • While there has been extensive research and a host of published reports on climate change, clear gaps remain including our understanding of the role of human activity and what we can do about it.

Replace “human activity” with “staying up until 1 a.m. on the internet” and “changing climate” or “climate change” with “always being late to school,” and my point stands.

small victories

Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The state of the nation is poor. The State of the Nation’s River report, however, is nice.

Did you know that rivers get report cards? The Potomac, once a filthy cesspool contaminated by the curses of a thousand frustrated senators, just earned its highest grade ever from the Maryland-based Potomac Conservancy. It got a B, which parents around the world will assure you is a “perfectly good grade.”

Right on the heels of the newly revived Chesapeake Bay — which is finally flourishing again after a three-decade cleanup effort — D.C.’s signature waterway could soon be clean enough to swim in. It received a D in 2011; but since then, better waste treatment measures have been put in place, runoff from streets has decreased thanks to a fairly new city policy, and some efforts by environment groups to mitigate water pollution from agricultural operations along the river have worked.

In order to grade the river, the Conservancy looked at things like returning populations of American shad and bottlenose dolphins, the increasing numbers of breeding bald eagles, and the health of protected forests lining the watershed. Conservationists warn that the river could backslide rapidly if cleanup efforts lag.

You know the old adage: If you completely fail to clean the metaphorical swamp, focus on the literal one! Wait.

