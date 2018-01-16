Briefly

The NAACP is bringing renewable energy to communities of color.

Over the next year, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will install solar panels on 20 households and 10 community centers, train 100 people in solar job skills, and push for equitable solar access policies in at least five states across the U.S.

“Underserved communities cannot be left behind in a clean energy transition,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, said in a statement about the new Solar Equity Initiative. “Clean energy is a fundamental civil right which must be available to all, within the framework of a just transition.”

The initiative began on Martin Luther King Jr. Day by installing solar panels on the Jenesse Center, a transitional housing program in L.A. for survivors of domestic abuse. The NAACP estimated that solar energy could save the center nearly $49,000 over the course of a lifetime, leaving more resources to go toward services for women and families.

Aside from the financial benefits, the NAACP points out that a just transition to clean energy will improve health outcomes. Last year, a report by the Clean Air Task Force and the NAACP found that black Americans are exposed to air nearly 40 percent more polluted than their white counterparts. Pollution has led to 138,000 asthma attacks among black school children and over 100,000 missed school days each year.

It’s just a start, but this new initiative could help alleviate the disproportionate environmental burdens that black communities face.

Jan 16, 2018

Hush monkey

Dünzlullstein Bild/Getty Images

Volkswagen: the scandal that never ends.

The German automaker issued yet another apology on Monday, this time for a fraudulent study the company commissioned four years ago.

The New York Times reported last week that major auto manufacturers Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler financed research in 2014 to downplay the health effects of diesel exhaust from their vehicles. A group of monkeys inhaled fumes from a Volkswagen Beetle for hours in an experiment that sought to show that diesel cars retrofitted with newer technology were less harmful than older models.

The problem (apart from the animal rights issues) is that the Beetle used in the experiment was manipulated to produce much lower levels of pollution than it would normally emit on the road.

As you may recall, Volkswagen was involved in not one, but two emissions cheating scandals. The company agreed to $14.7 billion in settlements after “defeat device” software was detected in millions of the company’s purportedly “low-emissions” diesel cars in 2015. The next year, the Wall Street Journal reported that some of the company’s Audi models had been tampered with as well.

So is this news the final installment in the VW cover-up? Only time will tell!

10 hours ago

remover and shaker

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Guess who was ‘personally involved’ in removing climate change from the EPA website?

Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency’s greatest critic and its administrator, personally urged employees to remove information about climate change from the agency’s site, as emails obtained by the Environmental Defense Fund show. Many of the formerly climate change-referencing sections were replaced with President Trump’s executive order to roll back the Clean Power Plan.

“The Administrator would like it to go up ASAP,” Lincoln Ferguson, one of Pruitt’s advisers, wrote in an April email to the EPA communications head at the time. Ferguson requested they make the changes that same day: “Just asking because he is asking.”

After the exchange, the EPA took down several webpages on climate change to “reflect the agency’s new direction under President Donald Trump and Administrator Scott Pruitt.” Though the agency made archives from the old website available, some sections that disappeared for “updates” still await updates … nine months later.

It appears that Pruitt’s top-notch security measures — which involve a soundproof phone booth and 24/7 armed security detail— may have met their match: the Freedom of Information Act.

10 hours ago

the 'ship has sailed

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Don Blankenship, fresh outta federal prison, has outlined his campaign platform.

You may remember a certain ex-convict announced plans to run for U.S. Senate last November.

Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy, was condemned to a one-year sentence in 2015 for conspiring to break mine safety laws. (One of Massey’s mines experienced a major explosion in 2010, in which 29 miners died.)

Now, Blankenship is fresh into his campaign. He announced his platform at a town hall meeting on Thursday. Here they are, via the Beckley Register-Herald:

  1. He’s innocent. He says the explosion was actually caused by the negligence of officials from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), who suggested a fateful modification to the mine. Blankenship said they didn’t propose a shoddy solution on purpose, but were influenced by their “Pennsylvania background.”
  2. He favors powering electric cars with electricity produced from … coal.
  3. He’s against federal funding for abortions, which doesn’t exist. “I believe American children have a right to be born,” he said. “I also agree with a right to a life.”
  4.  “Climate change is probably a fact,” but “American-made climate change is not a fact.”
  5. And: “People who are in prison need to be given their voting rights if they serve their time.”

The improbability of his success is best encapsulated by this question from an audience member, as The Register-Herald reports: “How stupid do you think West Virginian voters are?”

Jan 26, 2018

the french enlightenment

THIBAULT CAMUS/AFP/Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron is breaking up with coal sooner than expected. Is he … serious about us?

Us, of course, being human society. The charismatic, climate-loving French president just moved up the timeline for shutting down the country’s coal-fired power plants — from 2023 to 2021.

It’s the latest in a line of thinly veiled, carbon-centric come-ons from the Gallic politician. First there was that smoldering invitation to American scientists and engineers to move to France, since the Trump administration surely wouldn’t treat them right. Then, the infamous, testosterone-fueled handshake with Trump that screamed: “Only one of us has the cojones to fight climate change!”

Above all, Macron has again and again demonstrated his mature and unflinching approach to commitment — that is, commitment to fighting climate change.

In fairness, France only gets about 1 percent of its energy from coal — compared to the United States’ 30 percent — but the move is still a decisive step toward the country’s emissions goals.

“We’ve decided to make France a model in the fight against climate change,” Macron said at the Davos World Economic Forum this week.

;)

Jan 26, 2018

once a cheater, always a cheater

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration just axed a decades-old air pollution policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency relaxed regulations on some major sources of pollution on Thursday. The agency repealed its “once in, always in” policy under the Clean Air Act, which had been used to regulate major polluters since 1995.

Basically: Until just now, if you own a factory or power plant that qualified as a major polluter, but was modified to reduce hazardous output, you still had to comply with the regulations that apply to major polluters.

Why is it important to regulate sources of pollution even after they’re retrofitted to emit less? Because industry has a tendency to do the bare minimum to bring factories just below the “major polluter” threshold to subvert regulations.

The “once in, always in” rule has been effective in mitigating some of the negative effects of air pollution, which include brain damage, infertility, and cancer.

That’s why environmentalists are up in arms about the EPA’s decision to repeal the policy. It’s possible that hundreds of factories will profit from the reduced regulation.

“And those harmed most would be nearby communities already suffering a legacy of pollution,” John Walke, the NRDC’s clean air director, said in a statement.

Jan 26, 2018

tick-tock

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

If nuclear war doesn’t get us, runaway climate change will.

The Doomsday Clock is a theoretical device meant to communicate how close we are to destroying civilization. It just moved 30 seconds closer to midnight — that is, The End — which hasn’t happened since 1953.

The Clock is “operated” by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a respected academic journal that informs the public about significant threats to the survival of humankind. On Thursday, the Bulletin released its 2018 Doomsday Clock statement.

The primary reason that the clock is now set at two minutes to midnight is the threat of nuclear war. But climate change has plenty to do with how close humanity has come to destroying ourselves, for the following reasons in the Bulletin’s statement:

  1. Carbon emissions haven’t started declining yet. In fact, they started rising again in 2017.
  2. The U.S. government derailed progress on climate change last year by announcing withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
  3. Climate-related weather disasters are becoming more frequent and more damaging.

“The nations of the world will have to significantly decrease their greenhouse gas emissions to keep climate risks manageable, and so far, the global response has fallen far short of meeting this challenge,” the authors of the statement wrote.

Jan 25, 2018