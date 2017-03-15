Briefly

Trump is sending Obama’s auto fuel economy standards back to the drawing board.

During a Wednesday visit to Michigan, President Trump will announce that efficiency standards established by the Obama administration will undergo further review, according to a senior White House official.

The Obama standards for vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2025 were originally adopted in 2012 with a promise to automakers that a review before April 2018 would assess whether they could realistically meet the goal. Days ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Obama EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy announced the review was complete. The standards — requiring new cars and light trucks to get an average of 36 miles per gallon, up from 26 today — would remain unchanged.

The auto industry was incensed, claiming there hadn’t been proper consultation or data collection. In February, automakers reached out to new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and asked him to reconsider. Now, they’re getting a second chance at relaxed guidelines.

Another review of the standards could take years. To stand up to legal challenge, the government will have to prove the data undergirding the EPA’s original review was inadequate.

But the Trump administration contends the new review is no big deal. “I don’t think we’re saying we’re going to pull [regulations] back,” said the White House official. “We’re just doing the review that was originally agreed to.”

A bitter pill

Doctors say climate change is making Americans sicker.

But most Americans don’t know it. They can’t name a single risk it poses to our health.

Enter the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, an organization aiming to spread awareness about the health hazards of our overheating world. The group compiled the most common ones in a handy new report. Study up and tell your friends:

  • Extra-hot days and intense heatwaves can lead to higher rates of heatstroke and dehydration.
  • Extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and severe storms can cause injury and death, in addition to preventing ambulances from getting around town.
  • Poor air quality — the result of more wildfires, pollen, and smog — makes allergies and asthma worse and can expose people to harmful pollutants.
  • Infectious diseases like Lyme disease are carried by ticks and mosquitoes. The little pests are expanding their ranges to new areas and growing in population.
  • Food and water contamination can result from floods and heavy downpours.
  • Mental health problems can be exacerbated by the social stresses of climate change — and natural disasters can increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

So what’s the most important thing we can do to protect our health, according to the report? Reduce greenhouse gas emissions! Doctor’s orders.

Flatline

Good news about CO2: Emissions from the energy sector stayed flat for the third year in a row.

(Bet it’s been a while since you heard the phrase “Good news about CO2.”)

The International Energy Agency announced Friday that the global energy sector produced 32.1 billion metric tons of CO2 in 2016, about the same as in 2015 and 2014, even while the world economy grew by more than 3 percent.

That line stayed flat because of growth in renewable energy and the switch from coal to natural gas in many parts of the world, as well as increases in energy efficiency.

The biggest drop in CO2 emissions came in the United States, where emissions fell by 3 percent last year while the economy grew 1.6 percent, reports New Scientist. U.S. emissions are now at their lowest level since 1992, even while the American economy is 80 percent larger.

Sounds like the kind of progress we maybe shouldn’t be in such a hurry to undo, huh?

downer under

Think you’ve had it rough this past year? You should hear what the Great Barrier Reef is dealing with.

According to the cover article in today’s issue of the journal Nature, the iconic reef off the coast of Australia suffered unprecedented coral die-off after last year’s record-breaking bleaching event. Now, as the Southern Hemisphere hits late summer temperatures, central and southern sections of the reef — areas which avoided the worst of last year’s bleaching — are in trouble.

“We didn’t expect to see this level of destruction to the Great Barrier Reef for another 30 years,” coral researcher Terry Hughes told the New York Times. Hughes led the team that conducted aerial surveys to document the bleaching last year, as well as subsequent surveys to assess just how much of that bleaching turned into dying.

Bleached corals don’t always turn into dead corals — some are able to recover when temperatures drop. Er, if temperatures drop. If water temperatures stay high and corals stay bleached, they will eventually starve to death. Without coral building reefs, whole ecosystems may disappear, along with the food, tourism, and jobs they support.

Hughes and his coauthors found that even corals in pristine, protected water were likely to be suffering from heat stress, meaning the only thing left to do to protect corals is, you know, address climate change.

Skinny dip

Trump’s “skinny budget” may slash EPA funding even more than previously reported.

The White House’s first budget outline, released last month, called for a 24 percent cut to EPA’s budget. Now a 31 percent cut is being proposed as part of the Trump administration’s latest budget plan, which will be released on Thursday, the New York Times reports.

So if Trump gets his way, EPA’s annual budget will shrink from $8.2 billion to $5.7 billion — its lowest level in 40 years, accounting for inflation.

Even EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt — who tried to hamper the agency by filing more than a dozen lawsuits against it while he was Oklahoma attorney general — doesn’t want cuts that big. According to the Times, he pushed for $7 billion for the agency. Axios reports that Pruitt was particularly concerned about maintaining funding for cleanup of brownfields and other toxic sites.

Former EPA chief Gina McCarthy said earlier this month that a 24 percent cut would be “devastating for the agency’s ability to protect public health.” A 31 percent cut would be more devastating still.

Trump’s plan is not a done deal, though. Budgets must be passed by Congress, and this one is getting some negative reactions from both sides of the aisle, so it won’t sail through as proposed.

Less cause for chickens to be chicken

For the first time ever, people have eaten chicken without killing a chicken.

On Tuesday, the startup Memphis Meats served strips of fried chicken and duck à l’orange that it had grown from cells in a tank. How did it compare to the barnyard variety?

“Some who sampled the strip — breaded, deep fried and spongier than a whole chicken breast — said it nearly nailed the flavor of the traditional variety,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “Their verdict: They would eat it again.”

The point is to blow up the meat industry by growing chicken more cheaply, and without the environmental and ethical entanglements of the current industry. There’s a long way to go before this kind of operation beats industrial meat on price, but the cost of production is dropping like crazy. In 2013, Mark Post created a no-slaughter burger at $325,000 per pound, last year Memphis Meats made a meatball at $18,000 per pound, and now it says it can produce a pound of chicken for $9,000.

The expanding demand for food over the next 30 years will be largely driven by humanity’s hunger for meat. If we can find a more efficient way to meet this demand, it would relieve the pressure on the strained systems that support life on earth. And chickens around the world would remember this day … for approximately two seconds, before they get distracted.

