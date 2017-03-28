Bam!
Trump just took a sledgehammer to Obama’s climate legacy.
“Together we are going to start a new energy revolution,” the president said just before signing an executive order to boost old, dirty energy industries.
Here’s what he’s ordering his administration to do:
- Toss out and rewrite the EPA’s Clean Power Plan, which aims to cut CO2 pollution from coal-fired power plants, as well as another rule intended to make new power plants cleaner.
- End a moratorium on the leasing of federal land to coal-mining companies.
- Roll back a rule that would curb methane emissions from oil and gas operations on public lands.
- Rewrite a rule that would more closely regulate fracking on federal lands.
- Step back from accounting for the full economic cost of climate change (aka the social cost of carbon) when making decisions.
- Reverse an order that called for federal agencies to consider climate change when writing environmental impact statements for projects.
- Review all federal rules to find any that stymie energy production.
(Vox has a great detailed rundown.)
This follows on the heels of Trump putting Obama’s ambitious auto fuel-economy rules on ice and attacking other environmental protections.
Some of the moves will go into effect quickly, but rolling back the Clean Power Plan and methane rule could take years and get tied up in court. Environmentalists are already plotting to take legal action and trip up Trump’s agenda in any way they can.