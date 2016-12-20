Trump team wants details on the State Department’s climate efforts. That can’t be good.

As part of the landmark climate agreement reached last year in Paris, the United States pledged $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund, which will aid poor nations in adapting to climate change and developing renewable energy. This week, however, the United States’ commitment to this and other climate action has come into question after reports that Trump advisors asked the State Department to disclose how much money the department contributes to international environmental organizations — presumably so they can put an end to the effort.

Earlier this month, the Trump team sent a questionnaire to the Department of Energy, requesting the names of employees and contractors who attended U.N. climate meetings or were involved in the Obama administration’s climate policies. The DOE refused to comply, and the Trump team disavowed the questionnaire, but one DOE employee told Reuters, “This feels like the first draft of an eventual political enemies list.”

Trump, a climate denier, has vowed to dismantle the Clean Power Plan, withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, undo Obama’s executive orders on climate change, open up more federal lands to drilling, and “cancel billions of dollars in global warming payments to the United Nations.” Looks like he wasn’t kidding.