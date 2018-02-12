Briefly

Trump’s new budget would eliminate nearly all EPA climate change programs.

The White House sent a $4.4 trillion budget blueprint to Congress on Monday, but the odds of it passing in its current form are slim to none.

That’s good, because 14 climate change partnerships and research programs are on the chopping block. “An American Budget” would trim the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by 34 percent, or $2.8 billion, and slash the Office of Science and Technology’s spending in half.

One of the programs barely spared was the Hazardous Substance Superfund Account, which cleans up some of the most polluted sites in the U.S. The new budget had proposed cutting the program’s funding by more than 30 percent, but a last-minute addendum restored that $327 million.

The EPA’s Superfund spending is about half of what it was 30 years ago, and 1,343 high priority sites are awaiting cleanup. Who knows how bad things would be if EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt hadn’t made the Superfund program a cornerstone of his agenda.

This post has been updated to reflect the addendum to the budget.

6 hours ago
enjoy the review

The nation’s biggest warehouse project meets a legal obstacle.

Last week, a judge ruled that the environmental impact report for the proposed World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley, California, is inaccurate. That means that Highland Fairview, the controversial warehouse’s developer, may need to perform additional studies before construction can begin.

A cohort of environmental groups sued the City of Moreno Valley after the project was approved in 2015, alleging that the environmental review process was inadequate. Residents are concerned about the health effects from exhaust. Cars and trucks would take an estimated 69,000 trips to and from the center each day.

The warehouse complex, slated for completion by 2030, would encompass an area equivalent to 700 football fields — making it 25 times more massive than the largest warehouse in the United States today.

Moreno Valley is part of Southern California’s “Inland Empire,” a region that has become one of the nation’s top hubs for storing and moving consumer goods. The city’s residents, more than half of whom are Latino, live in one of the most ozone-polluted places in the nation.

“After the court’s decision, we can all breathe a sigh of relief,” Earthjustice attorney Adrian Martinez, whose organization is representing the plaintiffs, wrote to Grist in an email. That reprieve may be brief: The warehouse project will likely continue despite the legal setback.

5 hours ago

coal story, bro

We could be in a little less trouble than we thought.

Here’s how humanity could all but ensure its own demise: Dig up all the coal we have left and burn it, warming the planet 4 to 6 degrees C.

But that worst-case scenario doesn’t match up with what’s really happening in the world, Justin Ritchie, lead author of a new study published in Environmental Research Letters, told Grist.

That’s because money spent on climate change measures goes further than it did 30 years ago. Plus, baseline trends show greenhouse gas emissions are on the decline. Most studies underestimate the effect these factors have on global decarbonization.

The study indicates that the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement are more achievable than previously projected — but that’s not to say humanity isn’t in deep trouble.

It’s not “4 to 6 degrees bad,” Ritchie says. “It’s 3 degrees bad. You can’t say we don’t have to worry about implementing policies, we do. But it’s not going to reach the truly catastrophic scenarios.”

Another recent study published in the same journal shows that if all the coal plants currently planned actually get built, humanity could blow past the Paris goal of limiting warming to 2 degree C above pre-industrial levels.

Ritchie said his research doesn’t counteract that finding. “There’s a whole range of scenarios that can occur,” he says. “What our paper is trying to do is look at that whole range and how can we design policies that are more robust.”

Feb 9, 2018

Making backtracks

The Trump administration brought a climate change policy back from the dead.

Last August, right before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, President Trump revoked a rule that toughened up federal building standards in flood-prone areas — presumably because it had to do with Barack Obama and climate change, two things he loves to hate (among others).

Now, curiously, the Obama-era flood protection standards are back. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offered $7.4 billion to states recovering from hurricanes. Nestled into HUD’s lengthy directive: floodproofing requirements nearly identical to the ones Trump rescinded.

“All of this is being done without mentioning the words ‘climate change,’ but clearly these are the same types of actions,” Rob Moore, a senior policy analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told Bloomberg.

Last month, the Pentagon withdrew climate change from its national defense strategy — only to turn around and release a report about climate change threatening half of U.S. military sites. And in November, 13 federal agencies released an eyebrow-raising report confirming that humans are undoubtedly the cause of climate change.

You’d be forgiven for thinking, with all this backtracking, we’re just going in circles.

Feb 9, 2018

turn over a new relief

Senators finally agreed on a deal to fund disaster relief. Is it too little, too late?

In an effort to avert another government shutdown, Senate leaders on Wednesday hashed out a budget agreement that includes $90 billion in disaster relief to help communities affected by last year’s unprecedented hurricanes and wildfires.

$23.5 billion would go toward FEMA’s recovery and repair programs, and another $28 billion would be earmarked for rebuilding housing and infrastructure. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands would receive about $7 billion in aid. That’s less than 10 percent of the amount Governor Ricardo Rosselló said Puerto Rico needs to recover: $94 billion.

“The delay in passing a budget with a significant disaster package has been devastating for people in Houston,” Michelle Tremillo, executive director of the Texas Organizing Project, wrote in an op-ed for The Hill. “Congress and the administration know they should do better. Hopefully, the latest deal will be passed before politicking wins out over the needs of storm victims.”

The budget must still pass a vote in the Senate, and then later this week, the House.

Feb 8, 2018

California Drillin'

California to Trump: ‘Not a single drop’ of offshore oil will touch the state.

California officials sent two letters to Washington on Wednesday, in response to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s proposal to open previously protected waters for offshore drilling projects.

In its letter to the Department of the Interior, the California State Lands Commission wrote that “Californians are vigorous advocates for their coast, and the prospect of new drilling in coastal waters provokes fierce opposition and sparks outrage.” It also criticized federal officials for only scheduling one public meeting on the proposed drilling plan.

Last month, Zinke announced he would exempt Florida from the offshore drilling expansion, because it poses a “unique” threat to the state’s economy. California officials argue their state’s economy — the sixth largest in the world — faces similar threats from drilling. The Santa Barbara oil spill in 1969 still looms large for Californians, a testament to the lingering impact of the kind of disasters coastal states may face.

There’s another hurdle for Zinke’s drilling plans, too: In the 1980’s, 26 Californian coastal cities passed ballot measures requiring residents to vote on any new energy infrastructure proposed by the federal government. That means the Trump administration will face a complex coastal network of resistance in order to transport any offshore oil through the state.

Feb 8, 2018

blow the coals

Hopi and Navajo miners protest the closure of the largest coal plant in the West.

Two hundred demonstrators gathered at Arizona’s state Capitol on Tuesday to demand that the Navajo Generating Station, which has been operating since the 1970s, remain open.

The coal plant provides steady employment for nearby Native American communities and funds public services. But it also leads them to lean heavily on the mining industry and takes a toll on people’s health.

As natural gas prices fell over the years, the coal plant has struggled to stay in the black. Last October, the owners decided to shut it down by the end of 2019 unless a new buyer comes in. So far, there have been no takers.

The plant has become a point of contention for nearby Native American communities.

“There’s your jobs, the revenue, the economy, the water, but it goes beyond that,” Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates said during Tuesday’s protest. “If NGS does shut down … those jobs are going to be very hard to replace.”

On the other side of the debate, there’s Brett Isaac, a Navajo solar entrepreneur. He told Climate Nexus: “The Navajo Nation really didn’t get its fair share out of those operations. It tied us to those jobs and didn’t allow us to diversify.”

Feb 7, 2018

Sorry, future!

The Energy Department expects no decline in America’s carbon emissions by 2050.

In fact, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projections, our carbon footprint will only get bigger.

The lines estimating our future emissions look placidly flat, which might appear reassuring — until you remember that to stave off the risk of climate change’s catastrophic effects, we need those lines to plummet. Starting yesterday.

This is fine! U.S. Energy Information Administration

By these estimations, America is pretty much on track to use the entire planet’s carbon budget by 2050.

The EIA report suggests that we’ll see solar power spread, but fewer new wind turbines as subsidies expire. It also predicts that we’ll build a lot more natural gas generators, which play well with surging renewables because they can turn on and off quickly. The problem: Natural gas contributes to climate change.

U.S. Energy Information Administration

Fortunately, we can take these worrying projections with a grain of salt. The EIA is notorious for underestimating the rise of renewables and exaggerating the staying power of fossil fuels. Plus, the projections don’t account for future policies or inventions that might clean up tailpipes and smokestacks.

In other words, Americans can still do something to sway this outcome — which is good, because we kind of have to.

Feb 7, 2018

Read it and reap

Oregon is about to get a big, $48 million pile of solar panels.

On Monday, the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) loaned Oregon money to build six new solar developments. The projects will power more than 11,000 homes and businesses and move the state one step closer to its goal of getting half of its electricity from renewables by 2040.

“The more we make these investments, the better our chances in the fight against climate disruption,” Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, said in a statement.

REAP, a Department of Agriculture program, helps rural farmers and small businesses and farmers pay for renewable energy projects. The loan will be distributed to Klamath, Lake, Clackamas, and Deschutes counties in central and southern Oregon, and the energy generated from the developments will be sold to local communities.

Solar makes up a tiny, but growing percentage of Oregon’s current energy mix. (Hydropower is its main source of renewable electricity generation.) But as the state plans to reduce the costs of solar permits and installation, solar panels could get more competitive — and more popular.

Feb 6, 2018
