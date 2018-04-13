Briefly

Breathe Uneasy

Trump’s new executive order spells disaster for our air quality.

While we were all watching the Wheeler and Pruitt train wreck on Thursday, President Trump nonchalantly gave industry a huge pass to pollute. The executive order makes it easier for businesses to comply with air quality standards, and also limits the EPA’s ability to hold states accountable for failing to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The executive order is a big blow to science and health in the United States. It restricts what science can be considered when regulating air quality and directs the EPA to heed warnings from interests outside of the scientific and public health realms. That means taking into account things like how much it would cost to implement air quality regulations — something the Supreme Court decided was illegal in 2001 (so keep an eye out for Trump’s order to be challenged in court).

There a lot of reasons why scientists, lawmakers, and advocates are crying foul. But it all boils down to this: We’re going to be breathing worse air because of it. And fence-line communities of color are going to be hardest hit. Not only because they already breathe the worst air in the United States, but because Trump’s executive order lets states trade pollution permits — which tends to allow polluters to stack their chips in the places that are already suffering the most.

Grist 50

These 5 artists are sketching out the future of climate action.

According to an article in Yale Climate Communications, art can help us “see what can be difficult to see” — something that’s particularly important for climate change, which often affects us in invisible ways.

We interviewed some of the artists provoking thoughtful environmental action for the Grist 50 2018, our list of rising stars drawing up solutions to humanity’s biggest challenges.

  • Favianna Rodriguez creates visual art that makes connections between racial, gender, and environmental justice. You’ll recognize her work from the People’s Climate March and immigrant rights rallies.
  • Imani Jacqueline Brown organized the Fossil Free Fest, an event this spring that used art to bring communities together to envision a fossil-free New Orleans.
  • Antonique Smith, a singer and actress, starred as Mimi in the Broadway show Rent — and she’s dedicating way more than five-hundred twenty-five thousand, six-hundred minutes to climate change action.
  • Putting Big Oil in the spotlight? Tanya Kalmanovitch is up to the task. She wrote a play about her experience growing up next to the biggest bitumen oil reservoir in the world.
  • If you think there’s nothing funny about climate change, think again. Comedian Josh Healy is providing some much-needed comic relief — and inspiring others to take action.

Looking for more creatives? We’ve got ’em.

no drought about it

‘Day Zero’ isn’t just Cape Town’s problem. It’s a global phenomenon.

In January, officials in the drought-stricken South African city began counting down the days until the point that millions of taps would run dry. They called that point “Day Zero.”

While conservation measures helped Cape Town avoid that fate (for now), the phrase “Day Zero” seems to be sticking around. Experts are worried about similar scares happening around the globe: The Guardian reported on Wednesday that the next “‘Day Zero’ water crisis” could pop up in Morocco, India, Iraq, or Spain, where satellites show that reservoirs are shrinking fast.

“‘Day Zero’ is spreading as a term for ‘the date when municipal water reserves run out’ and for ‘water shortage/crisis/drought’ more generally,” tweets John Kelly, who’s been covering the phrase for Oxford Dictionaries’ blog. (Day Zero, I might add, is not to be confused the similar-sounding computer security term or the Elijah Wood film.)

From its inception, Day Zero sparked criticism from South African national government officials, who reportedly called it a “marketing ploy to scare the public into saving water.” Cape Town officials disagreed. And like it or not, other South African cities like Kouga have adopted the term.

“There is nothing new with water cuts,” a taxi driver in Kouga told HuffPost South Africa. “The only difference now is that we hear a new word — Day Zero.”

Show of Hands

Most Americans think climate change has a place in education.

Seventy-eight percent say that schools should teach kids about global warming, according to a recent analysis by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Still, not everyone agrees. In recent years, several states have introduced bills that would take climate science out of the classroom. In Idaho, legislators erased human-caused climate change from the state curriculum last year — but in February, the state government voted to include it again. That aligns with the will of the people: The Yale survey shows that in all 50 states, including Idaho, a majority of people support teaching kids about the warming planet.

Need some suggestions for climate change education that focuses on action and not gloom? Megan Herbert and Michael Mann’s The Tantrum That Saved The World is one option. Grist even tested the book out— we read it to a class of first graders to get their feedback, and they were pretty into it.

Wheeling and dealing

As Pruitt gets buried in scandal, Andrew Wheeler is one step closer to taking charge of the EPA.

Sick of hearing about Scott Pruitt’s transgressions yet? No? Here are a few more, then:

Kevin Chmielewski, Pruitt’s ex-deputy chief of staff, told members of Congress that Pruitt told staffers to find excuses for him to fly home to Oklahoma on weekends. Chmielewski also said that Pruitt insisted on flying Delta … so that he could rack up frequent flier miles. The former deputy chief of staff was placed on administrative leave in March after refusing to sign off on a first-class flight for another Pruitt aide.

If Pruitt ends up succumbing to the scandal avalanche, someone with a similar agenda — Wheeler — could take over the agency. He’s a former aide to Senator Jim Inhofe from Oklahoma (the guy who brought a snowball onto the Senate floor to prove that climate change doesn’t exist), and is slated to become the EPA’s No. 2 man. The Senate voted 53 to 45 on Thursday to move Wheeler toward confirmation.

His rise has attracted minimal media coverage, but Wheeler’s EPA could be just as dangerous for the environment as it has been under Pruitt. He’s a climate denier and former coal lobbyist, and his under-the-radar approach could make him more effective than his predecessor.

Bury your doubts

North Dakota is the first state with the power to decide how it will bury carbon.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration shifted the responsibility for regulating carbon storage in North Dakota from the federal government to the state. The idea is that regulators on the ground might do a better job than the feds. That follows a recent bill, just passed as part of Congress’s budget deal, that encourages utilities and industries to start capturing their emissions.

Good news? Well, it depends. If North Dakota doesn’t have the will or resources to set and enforce rules, it could lead to carbon leaks and groundwater pollution. Environmental groups are divided over whether carbon capture is a good thing. It’s hard to find any clear successes so far. America’s foremost experiment in carbon capture — the Petra Nova plant in Texas — is not only expensive but also designed to get more oil out of the ground. After Grist’s long investigation of Mississippi’s “clean coal” plant, our reporter wrote: “There is serious doubt among energy experts that this technology will actually produce a net benefit for the climate.”

On the other hand, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tells us that if we don’t figure out how to capture emissions from fossil fuels, we’re a lot more likely to take some serious climate-change body blows.

Apr 11, 2018

Bryce almighty

A mustachioed ironworker with a kickass climate plan could replace Paul Ryan.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he will not be seeking reelection come November. That means his seat in southeastern Wisconsin is up for grabs — and a Democrat named Randy Bryce, whose formidable and bristly mustache earned him the nickname “IronStache,” is angling to get it.

Bryce has already raised $4.75 million, mostly from small donors. The fact that he’s a union man and an army veteran appeals to the conservative base of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.

And guess what? Unlike Ryan, IronStache has an impressive plan to address climate change. It calls for the following:

  • A Green New Deal, i.e., massive investment in green infrastructure.
  • The end of subsidies for fossil fuel companies. (Bryce has pledged to refuse contributions from the oil and gas industry.)
  • Prosecuting ExxonMobil for lying to the public about the effects of fossil fuels.
  • No more fossil fuel pipelines.
  • Recommitting the U.S. to the Paris Agreement.

Other candidates vying for Ryan’s soon-to-be-vacant seat include Democrat Cathy Myers and two Republicans, Nick Polce and Paul Nehlen. (The latter is a white nationalist whose anti-Semitic views got him banned from Twitter … and then Alt-Right Twitter.)

If the district flipped, it wouldn’t be the first time that a historically red district succumbed to the blue wave.

Apr 11, 2018

Murky Waters

Flint’s free bottled water is ending, but locals aren’t convinced the tap water is safe.

In a statement about the decision, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said that the city’s water has tested below the federal action level for lead and copper for the last two years. But Mayor Karen Weaver doesn’t agree that the free bottled water should stop, and many Flint residents aren’t so sure their tap water is OK to use.

“My water stinks. It still burns to take a shower,” Melissa Mays, a Flint activist and plaintiff in a lawsuit that forced the replacement of water lines, told the Associated Press. “There’s no way they can say it’s safe.”

Resident Ariana Hawk doesn’t trust the water, either. “Everything that me and my kids do from cooking to boiling their water for a bath, we’re using bottled water,” she told the local ABC-affiliate news station.

The New York Times reports that about 6,000 of Flint’s lead or galvanized steel pipes have been replaced, but there could be 12,000 more lines to go. According to the World Health Organization, there is no known safe level of lead exposure.

“This is wrong,” tweeted Mona Hanna-Attisha, a Flint doctor whose research exposed lead poisoning in the city. “Until all lead pipes are replaced, [the] state should make available bottled water and filters to Flint residents.”

But after the remaining free bottles are collected, only water filters and replacement cartridges will be provided.

Apr 10, 2018

laughingstock

John Oliver just tore into Scott Pruitt’s latest scandals.

The Last Week Tonight host plainly laid out the tale of the EPA administrator this week, in all its glowing bizarreness. Oliver touched on Pruitt’s spending habits, the odd 911 call made by his security staff when they weren’t able to reach him (Pruitt swears he was just napping), and his awkward yet refreshing interview with Fox News.

A real nugget of laughs came from Pruitt’s LinkedIn profile, which embarrassingly has not been updated with his current position — it still lists him as “a leading advocate against the EPA’s activist agenda.”

It’s the little things.

Apr 10, 2018
