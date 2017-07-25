Briefly

Two Dakota Access protesters say they purposely damaged the pipeline.

Today, outside offices of the Iowa Utilities Board, Ruby Montoya and Jessica Reznicek cited several instances where they used torches to cut through empty pieces of pipeline and pipe valves and burned construction equipment. The pair’s activity started the night of November 8, Election Day.

After describing the vandalism, the pair began to remove letters from the Utilities Board sign and were arrested by state troopers. “To all those that continue to be subjected to the government’s injustices, we humbly stand with you,” Reznicek said. “And we ask now that you stand with us.”

An Iowa Sierra Club lawyer condemned their actions. Another activist thanked the two for their courage as they were carted away. And a spokesperson for a pro-pipeline group called them “violent criminals.” Opinions seem as mixed as those over the pipeline itself.

Both Reznicek and Montoya have been arrested before for involvement in protests. “The system is broken and it is up to us as individuals to take peaceful action and remedy it,” Montoya told reporters.

Trump told frackers they could fart off methane. A court said no.

On Monday night, a federal appeals court ruled that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was overstepping when he tried to delay Obama-era rules on fracking. The new ruling affirms a previous court decision from July.

If fracking operations aren’t careful, they can leak a lot of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere. The methane rules mandated safety measures to catch and repair leaks, but Pruitt delayed the regulations from going into effect. The court is now telling Pruitt he has to enforce them.

Pruitt can totally rewrite the rules, but that takes time — and the unwinding of a lot of red tape. The Trump administration has generally tried to cut through various bureaucratic knots instead of patiently untangling them. The fact that the judiciary is brushing the executive branch back on this methane rule may mean it’s likely to run into trouble with some of its other big rule changes (like this one governing clean water).

Signing executive orders in front of cameras makes for great reality TV. Running a functional executive branch that can deliver on your promises takes a little more than the stroke of a pen.

Fossil fuel execs to Texas: Don’t target trans people.

Leaders from over 50 companies including Chevron, BP, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, Shell, and ExxonMobil sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott on Monday urging a defeat of the state’s “bathroom bill,” which would discriminate against trans individuals by requiring people to use the bathroom corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate in public schools, universities, and government buildings.

“Any bill that harms our ability to attract top talent to Houston will inhibit our growth and continued success — and ultimately the success of our great state,” the business executives wrote in the letter.

These concerns echo criticism of a similar rule that North Carolina repealed in March. The Associated Press calculated that the contentious law would have cost North Carolina more than $3.8 billion over 12 years in lost business opportunities. The Texas Association of Business tallied the Texas bill’s “economic fallout” at $5.6 billion over nine years.

The bathroom bill passed the Texas Senate on July 26 and now faces the state House, where it’s expected to encounter serious opposition.

As the top state for solar power, California is not pumped for the eclipse.

Yes, we’re talking the solar eclipse, the first time the moon will entirely block out the sun over North America in almost 100 years.

With an estimated 7.4 million people planning to travel to the eclipse’s path of totality, eclipsed states are already gearing up for apocalyptic traffic and crowding. But California — not directly in the path of the eclipse — is worried about what could happen when its solar resources in the Pacific Northwest are temporarily blocked out all at once.

So the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) took extra precautionary steps and set up a website where Californians can pledge to reduce energy use from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Californians who want to participate can help by unplugging appliances and turning off lights. The CPUC says that dealing with the eclipse responsibly will show fossil fuel–reliant states that they can depend on solar energy, sun or none.

This isn’t the first time solar power has been eclipsed and it won’t be the last — there are two more American solar eclipses coming up in the next 50 years. Looks like California’s getting in a test run.

Trump officials want to add a coal display to the EPA museum, because of course.

Oh, and by the way, did you know there’s an EPA museum?

The one-room exhibit opened in Washington, D.C., just before Trump’s inauguration. The displays tell the history of the EPA while highlighting big Obama-era steps towards combating climate change, like the implementation of the Clean Power Plan and the signing of the Paris Agreement.

In light of Trump’s decisions to ditch both, the EPA as displayed isn’t looking quite Trump-y enough. A career EPA official told the Washington Post that, in addition to a coal display, plans are underway to add controversial EPA administrator Anne Gorsuch to the exhibit and expand on Trump areas of interest like the Superfund program. The Clean Power Plan and Paris Agreement displays are already scheduled for removal.

If you want a preview of the changes, current EPA officials have already put up a poster board that includes a photo of Pruitt shaking hands with miners and description that calls Trump’s approach to the EPA “back to the basics.” What basics are those, you might ask? We were wondering the same thing.

Two dire studies show the world is on the brink of locking in dangerous levels of climate change.

In separate reports published Monday, researchers found that only a short window of opportunity remains to prevent widespread, irreversible planetary-scale impacts.

The two studies reveal that factoring in current emissions, as well as a wide range of future trends, we may have already locked in a temperature rise surpassing the universally agreed-upon global warming target of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius — which the 2015 Paris accord sought to set as an upper limit.

If all the world’s human-derived sources of greenhouse gases stopped today (which obviously will not happen), by 2100 global temperatures would stabilize somewhere between a temp slightly cooler than the current average and about 2.3 degrees higher than preindustrial levels, according to the first study. That report found a 13 percent chance that the hard-won target of 1.5 degrees favored by small island states was already lost.

The second study simulated 100,000 potential future versions of our civilization out to 2100. In only about 1,000 of them, or around 1 percent, did human society move quickly enough to avert a temperature rise of greater than 1.5 degrees. “We’re closer to the margin than we think,” said Adrian Raftery, lead author of the simulation study.

All the more reason to do whatever it takes to change our culture now.

The Navajo Nation is transitioning from coal to solar.

The coal-fired Navajo Generating Station is slated to close at the end of 2019, another victim of the boom in cheap natural gas. To fill the energy gap, the Navajo Nation has invested in clean-energy technology, specifically, the Kayenta Solar Project, a 27.3-megawatt farm in northeastern Arizona.

The project will provide electricity to 7,700 homes on the 27,000 square-mile reservation, home to 200,000 people. Some of those houses will be getting power for the first time. The farm builds on a Navajo Tribal Utility Authority program, which began providing solar panel systems to residents without electricity in 1999.

Currently, the Navajo Generating Station employs more than 700 people — more than 90 percent of whom are Native American. Losing those jobs could devastate the reservation, but developments like this solar project should soften the blow. During the heaviest construction period, roughly 80 percent of those working on the project were Navajo. And though a Tempe-based company is currently operating the project, the Nation is working on plans to take over its management.

The coal plant shutting down is “forcing us to make a huge paradigm shift,” Navajo President Russell Begaye told PRI’s The World in June. “I’m getting our nation ready to make this transition.”

