Want to know what’s in your drinking water? Just click here.

With a national database that went live today, the Environmental Working Group offers residents the opportunity to search contaminants in their drinking water by zip code.

Live in Los Angeles? If you’re one of nearly 4 million people that gets water from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, EWG’s database shows that your water has elevated levels of arsenic and cancer-causing bromate. Hail from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, like me? (Hi!) Vinyl chloride, a carcinogen from plastic manufacturing, just exceeds the legal limit there.

The database includes both regulated and unregulated contaminants, giving residents a full picture of the chemicals in their water. But what can you do with that information? EWG also recommends water filters that work best for the contaminants in your area.

Data comes from state agencies and the EPA, but EWG’s database is more user-friendly than the EPA’s drinking water data portal.

The database’s release comes after a Natural Resources Defense Council report that a quarter of Americans drink contaminated water or get water from a source that’s not properly monitored.