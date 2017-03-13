Watch Stephen Colbert take a swipe at EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt pulled out an alternative fact last week when he claimed that carbon dioxide is not a “primary contributor” to global warming.

Colbert was not having it.

Tonight! If EPA head Scott Pruitt is unsure about the causes of climate change, maybe he should consult his own agency's website… #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3uH3ZCcRuj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 11, 2017

The talk show host suggested that Pruitt read his own agency’s website, which clearly states: “Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas that is contributing to recent climate change.”

Perhaps Pruitt thought that fact had already been deleted from the site. Since Donald Trump took office, a number of mentions of climate change and science have been edited out of EPA webpages. Thanks to Colbert’s riff, we’re betting there will be more edits in the near future.

Colbert’s best zinger on Friday night? “Maybe Pruitt’s right. Maybe CO2 isn’t the No. 1 cause of global warming. Maybe the cause of global warming is the head of the EPA blowing smoke up the oil industry’s ass.”