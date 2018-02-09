Briefly

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

We could be in a little less trouble than we thought.

Here’s how humanity could all but ensure its own demise: Dig up all the coal we have left and burn it, warming the planet 4 to 6 degrees C.

But that worst-case scenario doesn’t match up with what’s really happening in the world, Justin Ritchie, lead author of a new study published in Environmental Research Letters, told Grist.

That’s because money spent on climate change measures goes further than it did 30 years ago. Plus, baseline trends show greenhouse gas emissions are on the decline. Most studies underestimate the effect these factors have on global decarbonization.

The study indicates that the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement are more achievable than previously projected — but that’s not to say humanity isn’t in deep trouble.

It’s not “4 to 6 degrees bad,” Ritchie says. “It’s 3 degrees bad. You can’t say we don’t have to worry about implementing policies, we do. But it’s not going to reach the truly catastrophic scenarios.”

Another recent study published in the same journal shows that if all the coal plants currently planned actually get built, humanity could blow past the Paris goal of limiting warming to 2 degree C above pre-industrial levels.

Ritchie said his research doesn’t counteract that finding. “There’s a whole range of scenarios that can occur,” he says. “What our paper is trying to do is look at that whole range and how can we design policies that are more robust.”

4 hours ago
Making backtracks

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump administration brought a climate change policy back from the dead.

Last August, right before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, President Trump revoked a rule that toughened up federal building standards in flood-prone areas — presumably because it had to do with Barack Obama and climate change, two things he loves to hate (among others).

Now, curiously, the Obama-era flood protection standards are back. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offered $7.4 billion to states recovering from hurricanes. Nestled into HUD’s lengthy directive: floodproofing requirements nearly identical to the ones Trump rescinded.

“All of this is being done without mentioning the words ‘climate change,’ but clearly these are the same types of actions,” Rob Moore, a senior policy analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told Bloomberg.

Last month, the Pentagon withdrew climate change from its national defense strategy — only to turn around and release a report about climate change threatening half of U.S. military sites. And in November, 13 federal agencies released an eyebrow-raising report confirming that humans are undoubtedly the cause of climate change.

You’d be forgiven for thinking, with all this backtracking, we’re just going in circles.

5 hours ago

turn over a new relief

MARK RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images

Senators finally agreed on a deal to fund disaster relief. Is it too little, too late?

In an effort to avert another government shutdown, Senate leaders on Wednesday hashed out a budget agreement that includes $90 billion in disaster relief to help communities affected by last year’s unprecedented hurricanes and wildfires.

$23.5 billion would go toward FEMA’s recovery and repair programs, and another $28 billion would be earmarked for rebuilding housing and infrastructure. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands would receive about $7 billion in aid. That’s less than 10 percent of the amount Governor Ricardo Rosselló said Puerto Rico needs to recover: $94 billion.

“The delay in passing a budget with a significant disaster package has been devastating for people in Houston,” Michelle Tremillo, executive director of the Texas Organizing Project, wrote in an op-ed for The Hill. “Congress and the administration know they should do better. Hopefully, the latest deal will be passed before politicking wins out over the needs of storm victims.”

The budget must still pass a vote in the Senate, and then later this week, the House.

1 day ago

California Drillin'

David McNew/Getty Images

California to Trump: ‘Not a single drop’ of offshore oil will touch the state.

California officials sent two letters to Washington on Wednesday, in response to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s proposal to open previously protected waters for offshore drilling projects.

In its letter to the Department of the Interior, the California State Lands Commission wrote that “Californians are vigorous advocates for their coast, and the prospect of new drilling in coastal waters provokes fierce opposition and sparks outrage.” It also criticized federal officials for only scheduling one public meeting on the proposed drilling plan.

Last month, Zinke announced he would exempt Florida from the offshore drilling expansion, because it poses a “unique” threat to the state’s economy. California officials argue their state’s economy — the sixth largest in the world — faces similar threats from drilling. The Santa Barbara oil spill in 1969 still looms large for Californians, a testament to the lingering impact of the kind of disasters coastal states may face.

There’s another hurdle for Zinke’s drilling plans, too: In the 1980’s, 26 Californian coastal cities passed ballot measures requiring residents to vote on any new energy infrastructure proposed by the federal government. That means the Trump administration will face a complex coastal network of resistance in order to transport any offshore oil through the state.

1 day ago

blow the coals

Education Images via Getty Images

Hopi and Navajo miners protest the closure of the largest coal plant in the West.

Two hundred demonstrators gathered at Arizona’s state Capitol on Tuesday to demand that the Navajo Generating Station, which has been operating since the 1970s, remain open.

The coal plant provides steady employment for nearby Native American communities and funds public services. But it also leads them to lean heavily on the mining industry and takes a toll on people’s health.

As natural gas prices fell over the years, the coal plant has struggled to stay in the black. Last October, the owners decided to shut it down by the end of 2019 unless a new buyer comes in. So far, there have been no takers.

The plant has become a point of contention for nearby Native American communities.

“There’s your jobs, the revenue, the economy, the water, but it goes beyond that,” Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates said during Tuesday’s protest. “If NGS does shut down … those jobs are going to be very hard to replace.”

On the other side of the debate, there’s Brett Isaac, a Navajo solar entrepreneur. He told Climate Nexus: “The Navajo Nation really didn’t get its fair share out of those operations. It tied us to those jobs and didn’t allow us to diversify.”

Feb 7, 2018

Sorry, future!

The Energy Department expects no decline in America’s carbon emissions by 2050.

In fact, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projections, our carbon footprint will only get bigger.

The lines estimating our future emissions look placidly flat, which might appear reassuring — until you remember that to stave off the risk of climate change’s catastrophic effects, we need those lines to plummet. Starting yesterday.

This is fine! U.S. Energy Information Administration

By these estimations, America is pretty much on track to use the entire planet’s carbon budget by 2050.

The EIA report suggests that we’ll see solar power spread, but fewer new wind turbines as subsidies expire. It also predicts that we’ll build a lot more natural gas generators, which play well with surging renewables because they can turn on and off quickly. The problem: Natural gas contributes to climate change.

U.S. Energy Information Administration

Fortunately, we can take these worrying projections with a grain of salt. The EIA is notorious for underestimating the rise of renewables and exaggerating the staying power of fossil fuels. Plus, the projections don’t account for future policies or inventions that might clean up tailpipes and smokestacks.

In other words, Americans can still do something to sway this outcome — which is good, because we kind of have to.

Feb 7, 2018

Read it and reap

George Rose/Getty Images

Oregon is about to get a big, $48 million pile of solar panels.

On Monday, the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) loaned Oregon money to build six new solar developments. The projects will power more than 11,000 homes and businesses and move the state one step closer to its goal of getting half of its electricity from renewables by 2040.

“The more we make these investments, the better our chances in the fight against climate disruption,” Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, said in a statement.

REAP, a Department of Agriculture program, helps rural farmers and small businesses and farmers pay for renewable energy projects. The loan will be distributed to Klamath, Lake, Clackamas, and Deschutes counties in central and southern Oregon, and the energy generated from the developments will be sold to local communities.

Solar makes up a tiny, but growing percentage of Oregon’s current energy mix. (Hydropower is its main source of renewable electricity generation.) But as the state plans to reduce the costs of solar permits and installation, solar panels could get more competitive — and more popular.

Feb 6, 2018

meals on deals

Carolyn Cole, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

FEMA struck a deal with a company that failed to deliver enough meals to Puerto Rico.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had awarded a $156 million contract to an Atlanta-based company, Tribute Contracting LLC, to give 30 million meals to hurricane survivors. It only delivered 50,000.

Another problem: The meals that Tribute provided weren’t up to FEMA’s standards as they weren’t able to be heated up easily, the New York Times reports. Citing “a logistical nightmare,” FEMA canceled the deal. (FEMA says it tapped other suppliers to successfully deliver adequate food to Puerto Rico.)

Prior to signing the Puerto Rico contract, Tribute had a history of “at least five canceled government contracts,” according to the Times. And Tiffany Brown — the owner and sole employee of the company — had no previous experience coordinating large-scale disaster relief.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are investigating the contract. The snafu with Tribute highlights a potential pattern of behavior: Back in 2005, FEMA scrambled to find qualified contractors after Hurricane Katrina hit. That lack of planning created chaos and wasted hundreds of millions of dollars.

And Puerto Rico has already seen more than its fair share of botched contracts — remember the fiasco with the island’s utility and Whitefish Energy? With 20 percent of residents still without power, Puerto Rico still needs aid. Something it doesn’t need? More shoddy contracts.

Feb 6, 2018

Higher edu-action

University of Washington/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

13 universities band together to fight climate change.

While the U.S. government cuts science funding and rolls back environmental protections, some North American universities hope to fill that void with institutional might.

The University Climate Change Coalition, dubbed UC3, is writing a roadmap for university-level action on climate change. Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California and former Homeland Security secretary under Barack Obama, announced the coalition on Tuesday.

The participating research institutions from the United States, Canada, and Mexico have pledged to reduce their carbon footprints and foster climate change action in their local communities:

  • Arizona State University
  • California Institute of Technology
  • Tecnológico de Monterrey
  • La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
  • The Ohio State University
  • The State University of New York
  • The University of British Columbia
  • The University of California
  • University of Colorado, Boulder
  • University of Maryland, College Park
  • The University of New Mexico
  • The University of Toronto
  • The University of Washington

UC3 will operate in tandem with the Climate Leadership Network, a group of colleges and universities working to provide students with the tools they need to tackle climate change.

“The UC3 coalition believes that addressing climate change is an area where some of the world’s greatest research institutions can, and must, lead,” Napolitano said.

Feb 6, 2018
