Whole Foods eggs get cheaper on Monday, thanks to Amazon.

Someone is leaping, tilapia-like, into the great grocery wars. (It’s Jeff Bezos.) Bezos’ online behemoth announced it would immediately lower prices on some popular items when its acquisition of America’s organic colossus becomes official early next week.

In case you were wondering how much Amazon is seeking to cater to Whole Foods’ existing customer base, those items include the most expected foodie staples like organic kale, almond butter, avocados, and, yes, tilapia.

In the announcement’s aftermath, shares at traditional retailers like Kroger, Walmart, and Costco tumbled by almost $12 billion. This news also comes on the heels of a report that predicts that by 2021, we’ll have 4,200 fewer grocery stores.

Good food advocates, grocery chains, and food writers are all watching closely to see what comes next: