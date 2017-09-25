Why does Ryan Zinke keep saying fracking is a sign of “God’s sense of humor?”

Interior Secretary Zinke loves domestic energy production, but not as much as he loves repeating weird, jokey assertions about domestic energy production. For example, he keeps trotting out the same line about fracking, a natural gas extraction process that he’s pushed to reinstate on public lands.

In a speech at the Reagan Ranch Center in Santa Barbara, California, on April 15: “God’s got a sense of humor. He gave us fracking. And all of a sudden, we have more energy than anybody. But we’re going to use it right.”

At the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, on May 1: “And, you know, I always say God’s got a sense of humor — he gave us fracking. And fracking is a game-changer — certainly a global game-changer.”

And today, at a press conference in Washington, D.C.:

Zinke: 'Fracking is proof that God's got a good sense of humor and he loves us.' — Matthew Daly (@MatthewDalyWDC) September 25, 2017

We don’t get it?