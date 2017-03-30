Pal Gore
Your favorite climate doc is getting a sequel because, it turns out, we couldn’t handle the truth.
Global warming is still inconvenient and it’s still coming to drown us all! Unless we’re able to successfully resist the whims of a certain Tropical Tan–obsessed climate denier, that is.
This is the premise of Al Gore’s latest project, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which is — as you guessed — a sequel to his 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth.
The sequel has an actual, real-life villain that Cormac McCarthy couldn’t write better. We’re hoping that Gore was able to wrangle Javier Bardem to portray Trump in at least a few reenactment scenes.
Anyway, Grist will give $20* to the first person who’s able to make a ringtone out of this Gore line: “Don’t let anybody tell you that we’re going to get on rocket ships and live on Mars.”
*No, we won’t.