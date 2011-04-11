supported by
Grist 50 2018

The Grist 50 is only possible thanks to the support of readers like you.

DONATE

Credits:

DIRECTOR OF CONTENT
Andrew Simon
EXECUTIVE EDITOR
Nikhil Swaminathan
PROJECT EDITOR
Kat McGowan
WRITERS
Clayton Aldern, Eve Andrews, Justine Calma, Angela Fichter, Lyndsey Gilpin, Nathanael Johnson, Samantha Larson, Stephen Paulsen, Manola Secaira, Darby Minow Smith, Zoya Teirstein, Madeleine Thomas, Amelia Urry, Katharine Wroth, Kate Yoder
SR. DIGITAL DIRECTOR
Matt Grisafi
DIRECTOR OF PRODUCT
Nathan Letsinger
ART DIRECTOR
Mignon Khargie
WEB DEVELOPMENT
Michael Weslander
SOCIAL MEDIA
Annelise McGough
DESIGN
Amelia Bates

Because the World Needs Fixers

Because the World needs Fixers Animated title slide for the Grist 50 that says "Because the World needs Fixers" Grist50Logo Because The World Needs Fixers

Welcome to Grist 50 2018

Want a reason to feel hopeful? We got 50. Meet the people who are cooking up the boldest, most ambitious solutions to humanity's biggest challenges. We like to call these forward-thinking phenoms “Fixers.” They are leaders who will actually make you feel good about the future.

read more
Visionaries Section Header

Imani Jacqueline Brown

This artist wants to take oil out of the picture

Etosha Cave

She's got the tech to recycle your emissions

Virginia Emery

She’s bugging out over the future of livestock

Janelle Heslop

Going green is her business

Fred Iutzi

His crops could feed us all

Peter Kalmus

He’ll show you how to cut your carbon

close

Katharine Hayhoe

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Katharine Hayhoe, PhD, an atmospheric scientist at Texas Tech University, hosts the PBS Digital series 'Global Weirding.'

Chadwick Manning

This CEO will make your house into a giant battery

Adair Mosley

He built the 21st century general store

Ryan Popple

This entrepreneur is electrifying your bus ride

Emmanuel Pratt

He's breaking ground on Chicago’s South Side

The Grist 50 is sponsored by

Guru Larson

Sustainable outdoor clothing? No walk in the parka.

close
University of Oregon

Lundquist College of Business at University of Oregon is a top-ranked business school with a unique mission and vision that draws strength from their links to the Pacific Rim and the distinctive qualities of Oregon culture: innovation, sustainability, active lifestyles, financial stewardship, and respect for individuality and diversity within an increasingly global community.

Learn More
Creators Section Title

Jeremy Bailenson

He's got the gear to show you the future

Rahawa Haile

A writer tells the story of being black outdoors

Josh Healey

He's got jokes for a warming world

Justin Hegarty

He paves the way for cleaner water

close
Gristers

We asked and our Gristers answered. This pick came directly from our members, a powerful group of individuals working to ignite change in their communities. As a Grister, you’re part of a large movement of people working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

Learn More

Tanya Kalmanovitch

This playwright puts Big Oil on center stage

Joseph Kunkel

He has a blueprint for native communities

Lily Kwong

She's greening the concrete jungle

Shawna Meyer

This architect has plans to keep cities afloat

Favianna Rodriguez

She makes resistance a work of art

Antonique Smith

This climate activist hits all the right notes

close

Mustafa Santiago Ali

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Mustafa Santiago Ali is senior vice president of climate, environmental justice, and community revitalization for the Hip Hop Caucus.

See Mustafa’s other picks:
Payton Wilkins Daniel Blackman

Image: Rowan Daly
The Grist 50 is supported by

Joey Jaraczewski

His shakes are good for your body and our farmers

close
University of Oregon

Lundquist College of Business at University of Oregon is a top-ranked business school with a unique mission and vision that draws strength from their links to the Pacific Rim and the distinctive qualities of Oregon culture: innovation, sustainability, active lifestyles, financial stewardship, and respect for individuality and diversity within an increasingly global community.

Learn More
Catalysts Section Title

Trenton Allen

He's banking on a renewable future

Shantha Ready Alonso

She has the faith to tackle climate change

Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

This marine biologist wants to connect you to the ocean

Cheetie Kumar

This musician-chef is remixing Southern food

Todd Nedwick

He wants to trim your energy bill

Mai Nguyen

She knows farming isn't just for white dudes

close

Samin Nosrat

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Writer, cook and teacher Samin Nosrat is currently turning her bestselling book SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT into a documentary series.

See Samin’s other pick:
Devita Davison

Image: The Understory

Nicole Sitaraman

She cuts the red tape for clean energy

Nathaniel Smith

He sets a new agenda for the old south

close

Mark Ruffalo

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Mark Ruffalo is an actor, filmmaker, and activist. He is a co-founder and board member of the Solutions Project.

Gregg Treinish

This adventurer wants you to take a hike — for data

Payton Wilkins

He brings labor rights to the climate fight

close

Mustafa Santiago Ali

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Mustafa Santiago Ali is senior vice president of climate, environmental justice, and community revitalization for the Hip Hop Caucus.

See Mustafa’s other picks:
Daniel Blackman Antonique Smith

The Grist 50 is supported by

Sara Hoversten

She helps corporations green up their acts

close
University of Oregon

Lundquist College of Business at University of Oregon is a top-ranked business school with a unique mission and vision that draws strength from their links to the Pacific Rim and the distinctive qualities of Oregon culture: innovation, sustainability, active lifestyles, financial stewardship, and respect for individuality and diversity within an increasingly global community.

Learn More
Strategists Section Heading

Lydia Avila

She shifts the power to young people

Daniel Blackman

There's a greener Georgia on his mind

close

Mustafa Santiago Ali

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Mustafa Santiago Ali is senior vice president of climate, environmental justice, and community revitalization for the Hip Hop Caucus.

See Mustafa’s other picks:
Payton Wilkins Antonique Smith

Image: Steve Eberhardt

Dan Firger

He’s making sure that we’ll always have Paris

Ashley Hand

She’s designing the city of the future

Yudith Nieto

Ask her to take you on a toxic tour of the Gulf

Juliana Pino

This tough negotiator pushes for justice

Varshini Prakash

This organizer gives voice to a rising movement

Shanelle Smith

Greening Ohio? For her, it's a walk in the park

close

Lisa P. Jackson

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Lisa P. Jackson is vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple, and a former administrator of the U.S. EPA.

Rudy Zamora

He's a breath of fresh air for Nevada

Jane Zelikova

She'll introduce you to a woman scientist — or 500

close
Gristers

We asked and our Gristers answered. This pick came directly from our members, a powerful group of individuals working to ignite change in their communities. As a Grister, you’re part of a large movement of people working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

Learn More
The Grist 50 is supported by

Leslie Samuelrich

She's taking the fossil fuels out of your investments

close
Green Century Funds

Green Century Capital Management provides a way for investors to incorporate their values into their investment decisions. Since 1991, Green Century has worked to create a more sustainable future.

Learn More
HometownHeroes2

Dan Conant

He sees a solar future in Appalachia

Devita Davison

She brings Detroit's food entrepreneurs to the table

close

Samin Nosrat

Grist 50 2018 Advisor

Writer, cook and teacher Samin Nosrat is currently turning her bestselling book SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT into a documentary series.

See Samin’s other pick:
Mai Nguyen

Melissa Freelend

In Nebraska, she's got the power

Mariah Gladstone

She'll teach you to cook bison lasagna

José Gurrola

This mayor is pushing back Big Frack. He's 24.

Christine Nieves

She's building an oasis in post-Maria Puerto Rico

Olatunji Oboi Reed

He wants all of us to go for a bike ride

Delaney Reynolds

This teen just might keep Miami from drowning

Oday Salim

From Iraq to Michigan, he's working for justice

Esau Sinnok

Rising seas threaten this Alaskan's town. He's suing.