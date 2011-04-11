Gladstone spent her summers on Montana’s Blackfeet Reservation, where the nearest grocery store was 40 miles away — and where diabetes rates are sky-high.
That’s no coincidence, she says. It’s the result of the appropriation of Indian lands, the eradication of essential food species, the destruction of ecosystems, and the suppression of culture. “We have lost a lot of traditional knowledge associated with preparing, hunting, and gathering those foods,” she explains, like the bison, berries, and roots that her tribe once relied upon. Groups like the Native Farm Bill Coalition are working to provide Native Americans with access to fresh produce and meat, but according to Gladstone, communities have to be interested for such initiatives to succeed.
Her project, Indigikitchen, attempts to revive that knowledge and reawaken that interest. Every week, she releases two-minute videos showcasing recipes such as butternut bison lasagna and pumpkin seed brownies. They are simple, nourishing, and environmentally friendly. Since she launched the project in fall 2016, she’s given a TEDx talk, testified in the Senate on the proposed Farm Bill, and collaborated with the USDA on indigenous culinary customs. (“Hey guys,” she quips, “maybe you should add ‘or bison’ to your guidelines!”)
Her next project: using her Columbia University degree in environmental engineering to help the city of Whitefish, Montana, draft a climate-action plan.