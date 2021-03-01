We here at Grist are finally feeling a touch of optimism, and it’s not for the obvious reasons. Oh sure, we’ve got a president who believes in science, and the U.S. is rejoining the Paris Agreement. But it’s more than that. We’re getting these newfound good vibes because of 50 amazing, inspiring, brilliant, and deeply hopeful people. Around here, we call them Fixers.

The people on this year’s Grist 50 can reduce food waste, clean up long-haul trucking, and write mind-changing poetry. They’ll school your local candidates, introduce you to the coyotes in your yard, and deploy drones to plant a forest — along with 44 other extraordinary accomplishments.

You sent us nearly 1,000 nominations for this year’s list, and we spent three months weighing the options. The final 2021 Grist 50 includes emerging leaders in climate, sustainability, and equity who are creating change across the nation — not just in Brooklyn and Oakland, but Cleveland and Kansas City, too. These Fixers know a better future is possible. They’re making it happen today.