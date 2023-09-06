To Marqus Cole, the evangelical Christian community and the climate movement have more in common than either might think. Cole is the director of church and community engagement at the Evangelical Environmental Network, a nonprofit that educates Christians about environmental action.

“We try to help people see that we were always called to care for creation,” says Cole, “help them rediscover that their identity as a believer does not have to be at odds with the climate crisis, and that we’re actually called to be helping communities on the front lines.”

While working as a legal aid in Chicago shortly after graduating law school, Cole recognized how climate change impacted his clients, who were burdened by excessive energy bills and the health impacts of urban heat. At work, environmental and social justice were spoken about in tandem. But at church, Cole never heard anything about the climate crisis.

He realized that faith groups and the climate movement could learn a lot from one another. “In the secular world, I would see so many folks get burnt out or lose hope, but in my faith story, things are bad, but there’s hope.”

Cole’s job now is to talk to Christians about the climate crisis and offer tools that can help them galvanize their congregations to take action. “I have a lot of coffee with people,” he said. “We talk about scripture, but then we talk about science and solutions.” He also creates online resources and coordinates book clubs and a film festival to engage evangelicals on climate issues.

He knows that not everyone in his faith community will embrace the intersectionality of Christianity and environmentalism. “We don’t need everyone right now to come along, but we need enough people right now to vote for policies and solutions that will impact our trajectory.”