How disaster relief and response work

There is so much to think about in the hours, days, and weeks after a disaster. Whether you’re seeking shelter, wondering how to clean up safely, or looking for financial help, there are an overwhelming number of requirements, agencies, and laws to navigate. We’ve got some tips and tricks to help you through it.
This tool kit is meant to help you understand how federal, state, and local disaster response works during and after a disaster — and what your rights and responsibilities are at a stressful and confusing time.
↓ Finding accurate information
↓ Emergency response agencies and officials
↓ How FEMA works
↓ Staying safe and finding shelter
↓ Applying for FEMA assistance
↓ Documenting damage
↓ Cleaning your home
During and after a disaster, you may lose internet and cell service for an extended period of time. Here are a few tips to staying connected and informed:
When you do find cell service or internet access:
Disclaimer: We are not offering legal advice; this is only to offer contact information for organizations that can offer legal resources and services.
We encourage you to find legal aid societies and lawyers in your state, city, or region. You can often access free or pro-bono legal services through disaster relief organizations, houses of worship, local nonprofits, or by asking leaders at supply distribution sites after a disaster. Your local news will likely be sharing this information, as well.
Emergency Legal Responders provides free, accessible, and easily understandable information and services. They have a website with a host of resources on everything from bankruptcy to fraud to how legal needs often play out after a disaster. Find them on Instagram.
Mutual aid is a voluntary, collaborative exchange of resources, money, and services among community members. These groups are often local or regional, and they are more nimble and quick to respond in emergency situations because of their decentralized nature. Depending on how much funding comes in after a disaster, mutual aid groups can directly send money to those in need, purchase supplies, set up distribution sites, and more. Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, a grassroots disaster relief network, has a list of mutual aid groups it works with, and there are many more popping up all the time. Mutual aid groups often offer resources and updates as well and share via social media; make sure you fact check any information you see to confirm it’s correct.
It can be hard to know who to trust when it comes to natural disasters. Where do official evacuation orders come from? Who do you call if you need to be rescued? Where can you get money to help pay for emergency housing or to rebuild your home or community?
Here’s a breakdown of the officials and agencies in charge of delivering aid before, during, and after a disaster:
Emergency management agencies: Almost all cities and counties have local emergency management departments. Sometimes it’s a standalone agency, but in smaller communities, the fire department or sheriff’s office may manage emergency response and alerts. These departments are responsible for communicating with the public, managing rescue and response efforts, and coordinating between other agencies. Many emergency management agencies, however, have small staffs and are under-resourced.
Much of the work that emergency managers do happens before a disaster: They develop response plans that lay out evacuation routes and communication procedures and they delegate responsibility to different agencies like the police, fire, and public health departments. Most counties and cities publish these plans online.
In most cases, they are the most trustworthy resource before and after a hurricane or other catastrophe. They’ll issue alerts and warnings, coordinate evacuations, and direct people to resources and shelter. You can find your state emergency management agency here. There isn’t a comprehensive list by county or city, but if you search your location online you’ll likely find a website, a page on the county or city website, or a Facebook page that posts updates. Some emergency management agencies automatically translate into Spanish or other languages — New York and Hawaiʻi mandate their own statewide emergency translation services — but not all.
Law enforcement: County sheriffs and city police departments play a key role during disasters. They often enforce evacuation orders, going door-to-door to ensure that people leave. They manage traffic during evacuations and help conduct search-and-rescue operations.
Law enforcement agencies may restrict access to affected areas after a flood or other disaster. In most states, city and county governments also have the power to set a curfew, and officers can enforce them with fines or even arrests.
Read more: Know your rights as an immigrant before, during, and after disasters.
Governor: Governors control several key aspects of disaster response in their states. They have the power to declare a state of emergency, which allows them to deploy rescue and repair workers, distribute financial assistance to local governments, and activate the National Guard. The governor plays a lead role in the immediate aftermath of a crisis, but a smaller one in distributing aid and assistance to individuals.
In almost every state, including all of the hurricane-prone states along the Gulf coast, the governor also has the power to announce evacuation orders. The penalty for ignoring them differs, but is usually a fine. (States seldom enforce these penalties.) The state government also decides whether to implement transportation procedures like contraflow, where all lanes of a highway flow in the same direction to facilitate evacuations.
FEMA: The Federal Emergency Management Agency is the federal government’s main disaster response organization, offering resources and funding for individuals, states, and local governments. It is part of the Department of Homeland Security.
HUD: The Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, spends billions of dollars to help communities recover after disasters, building new housing and other buildings such as schools — but this money takes much longer to arrive. Unlike FEMA, HUD must wait for Congress to approve its post-disaster work, and then it must dole out grants for specific projects. In some cases, such as the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana or Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, it has taken years for projects to get off the ground.
States and local governments, not individual people, apply for money from HUD, but the agency can direct you to FEMA or housing counselors.
FEMA is rarely the first resource on the ground after a disaster strikes. In order for the agency to send resources to a disaster area, the state’s governor must first request a disaster declaration from the president, and the president must approve it.
Read more: How a major disaster is declared
For large disasters such as Category 4 or 5 hurricanes, this typically happens quickly. For a smaller crisis, like severe rain or flooding, it can take weeks or even months for the president to grant a declaration and activate the agency. FEMA has historically not responded to heat waves because it does not consider them a type of disaster.
FEMA is divided into regional offices and offers specific contacts and information for each of them, and for tribal nations, which follow a different process. You can find your FEMA region here.
The agency has two primary roles after a federally declared disaster:
FEMA also runs other programs, including the National Flood Insurance Program, which provides insurance via dozens of companies it works with, and enforces floodplain management regulations. The agency recommends that everyone who lives in a flood zone purchase this coverage — and most mortgage lenders require it if you live in a flood zone — though many homes beyond these areas are also vulnerable. You must begin paying for flood insurance at least 30 days before a disaster to be eligible for a payout. You can check if your home is in a flood zone by using this FEMA website.
FEMA disaster recovery centers provide information about the agency’s programs as well as other state and local resources. It will open these centers in impacted areas in the days and weeks following a federally declared disaster. FEMA representatives can help navigate the aid application process or direct you to nonprofits, shelters, or state and local resources. Go to this website to locate one in your area, or text DRC and a ZIP Code to 43362.
If an emergency forces you from your home, there are several ways to find a shelter.
For people with disabilities:
The most important thing to consider during a disaster is safety — for you, your family, and your community. You may experience a power outage before or during a disaster. Here are some ways to prepare and stay safe:
Read more: How to access food before, during, and after a disaster
Heat stroke and exhaustion: Symptoms include muscle cramping, unusually heavy sweating, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, and fatigue or weakness. Learn more here from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about how to spot these signs and protect yourself.
Carbon monoxide poisoning: It can take just minutes to get carbon monoxide poisoning. Be on the lookout for nausea, a mild headache, and shortness of breath. More severe cases can cause confusion, chest pain, dizziness, severe headaches, and loss of coordination. The Mayo Clinic has more information on what to look out for, and FEMA has information on how to prevent carbon monoxide leaks.
Tetanus: This is an infection caused by bacteria. It’s rare, but can be more common after disasters because it’s more likely people come into contact with rusty nails, needles, or contaminated dirt. The most common symptom, which can occur anywhere from three to 21 days after exposure, is lockjaw. Tetanus is easily prevented with a vaccine. Read more here from the CDC.
Respiratory issues from poor air quality: If you can see haze and smell smoke, the air quality is poor and you should limit your outdoor activities. Soot and smoke from fires contain particulate matter, or PM. Signs of irritation include persistent coughing, phlegm, wheezing, and difficulty breathing, as well as asthma attacks or elevated heart rates. Children, the elderly, and people with heart or lung disease are most at risk.
Read more: How to protect your health if a disaster strikes your community
There is a specific process cities, states, and tribal governments must navigate in order for residents to receive FEMA aid. If you are a U.S. citizen, or meet certain qualifications as a non-citizen, and live in a disaster declaration area that was approved by FEMA and the president, you are eligible to apply for aid immediately after they announce it. You can apply on disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or at a FEMA recovery center. FEMA offers survivors eligible for individual assistance:
First, you’ll need to gather your paperwork. You will need documents to verify everything from your identity to proof of residency and living expenses. FEMA has a list of documents you can submit to prove home ownership (like mortgage statements, property tax bills, a deed or title) or proof of residency if you don’t own your home (lease or housing agreement, bank or credit card statement, motor vehicle registration form, pay stub, credit card statements, utility bills). These documents should be dated within the past year. Your driver’s license, state-issued identification card, or voter registration card is valid only if it is current and was issued before the disaster happened.
The agency has some advice on how to replace lost documents here; you should apply for aid even if you don’t have all the necessary paperwork.
Second, prepare for an inspection. After you apply, FEMA must verify the damage through an onsite or remote inspection. FEMA employees and inspectors may call from an unknown or restricted phone number and make several attempts to discuss your disaster-caused damage — so be on the lookout for that. You’ll have to be present for the inspection, though you may be able to meet elsewhere if your home is inaccessible. You don’t have to wait for this inspection to begin cleaning up, but make sure you take photos before you do.
After disasters, inaccurate or misleading information can spread quickly. FEMA debunks some common myths here.
Some facts about FEMA’s aid process that are often misconstrued:
You must apply for individual disaster assistance to be considered for rental assistance. FEMA funds can be used for rent, including a security deposit, and utilities such as electricity and water, at a house, apartment, hotel, or recreational vehicle that is not your damaged home. Residents in counties with a federal disaster declaration are eligible to apply under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. The rate is set by an area’s Fair Market Rent; find yours here.
Here are some key things to know about FEMA rental assistance:
The FEMA application process can be confusing and lengthy. Important tips when applying for disaster assistance with FEMA can be found here (please note this was last updated after Hurricane Helene in 2024). There are almost always lawyers and legal organizations offering free help with applications in any disaster area.
If and when it’s safe to return home, it’s critical that you photograph everything that was damaged and gather any documents you can salvage for insurance claims and government aid applications.
Before you begin:
Whether you have insurance and are filing a claim, or you do not have flood insurance and you’re applying for federal assistance from FEMA, you’ll need a lot of evidence to prove the damage was caused by a disaster.
After documenting damage, you can begin to clean up. Here’s information on how to navigate the process after a wildfire. Here is a booklet from the Environmental Protection Agency that is a helpful visual resource on doing the job after a flood.
Mucking involves removing mud, silt, and other sediment. Gutting means moving damaged drywall, insulation, cabinets, floorboards, and paneling out of your home. (Here’s a helpful visual guide from Galveston County, Texas emergency management on this process.)
Some key things to keep in mind (Virginia’s Department of Health has more tips):
Here’s a fact sheet on mold risks and how to clean it up, from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The key is moisture control. You may not be able to see all of the mold developing in your home after flooding. According to FEMA, “everything that has been contaminated must be cleaned and dried. Items that cannot be properly cleaned and dried within 24-48 hours must be discarded, including building materials and personal property.” People with breathing problems like asthma or a weakened immune system should stay away.
You will likely see a lot of bleach at distribution sites. According to the EPA, bleach is not recommended for cleaning up mold. You can use bleach on hard, nonporous surfaces like countertops, but do not use it on porous surfaces like wood to kill mold — make sure those dry completely before deciding whether to keep them. If using bleach, ventilate the area and never mix it with other cleaning solutions or detergents that contain ammonia, because it could produce toxic fumes.
Whether you’re a homeowner or business owner, you must follow local guidelines for debris cleanup, which can take weeks or months. Your local officials will have a schedule for curbside pickup or pickups in designated areas, but it’s your responsibility to get everything there. Volunteer organizations often help haul debris to the curb or remove fallen trees, drywall, and other material. They also might help with removing flooring and appliances, tarping roofs, and eliminating mold. FEMA has guidelines for doing all of this safely.
States or counties may have their own processes for this. For example, CalRecycle, California’s recycling program, has specific guidelines for wildfire cleanup that involve taking care of hazardous materials first, then assessing sites and testing for contaminants when cleaning up other debris. Another example is Garden City, Kansas, which has guidance for storm debris removal — mostly fallen trees — with suggestions on who can help.
After a disaster, charities and nonprofits can help with house inspections, mucking and gutting, as well as tree and debris removal. Contact Crisis Cleanup at 844-965-1386 to get connected with community groups and faith-based organizations. These services are free but not guaranteed due to overwhelming demand. Check your city or county website, your local news, or local organizations you trust for options.
Read more: How to spot fake contractors, questions to ask anyone who knocks on your door looking to offer services, and more.
Download a PDF of this article | Return to Disaster 101