Scams are rampant after natural disasters. Here’s how to protect yourself.

You’ve just lived through a terrible flood, wildfire, or hurricane. Your house has suffered significant damage, and you don’t know where you’re going to live or how you’ll rebuild. Then comes the knock on the door, a call on your cell phone, or an ad on your local social media pages. A friendly contractor wants to know if you’d like help. Should you say yes?

Every year, tens of thousands of people live through natural disasters and have to fix their homes. Choosing a contractor is one of the most significant decisions they’ll make. Here are some tips to ensure you hire a trustworthy one and protect yourself from scams.

How did you find them? If they approached you, whether at your doorstep or elsewhere, be extra careful. Often, predatory contractors go door to door, utilizing car salesman-style pressure tactics to get you to hire them. Ideally, you’ll have found them through someone you trust or through a local organization’s or government’s vetted list of vendors.

Some contractors require you to obtain permits, and others take care of it. Ask your contractor, and then contact your local building inspections and permitting office to determine if permits are required. If so, confirm that the contractor has acquired them before construction begins. Is everything done? Before making the final payment, evaluate the completed work and require the contractor to confirm that all subcontractors and suppliers have been paid to eliminate potential liens on your property.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste, or abuse, you can report it to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov. You can also contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Before calling, gather as many details as possible, including how and where it occurred. You can also report it to your state’s attorney general or local law enforcement.

