Scams are rampant after natural disasters. Here’s how to protect yourself.

To ensure you're working with reliable and trustworthy contractors, ask these questions first.
You’ve just lived through a terrible flood, wildfire, or hurricane. Your house has suffered significant damage, and you don’t know where you’re going to live or how you’ll rebuild. Then comes the knock on the door, a call on your cell phone, or an ad on your local social media pages. A friendly contractor wants to know if you’d like help. Should you say yes?

Every year, tens of thousands of people live through natural disasters and have to fix their homes. Choosing a contractor is one of the most significant decisions they’ll make. Here are some tips to ensure you hire a trustworthy one and protect yourself from scams.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste, or abuse, you can report it to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov. You can also contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Before calling, gather as many details as possible, including how and where it occurred. You can also report it to your state’s attorney general or local law enforcement.

 

