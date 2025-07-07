What you should know about disaster recovery 

Disaster recovery is not a simple process. It takes months, even years, for communities to distribute aid, rebuild, and begin to move forward. Your landscape and community has likely changed in many ways: People leave and don’t return, infrastructure and businesses are damaged or gone. And if you have lived through it, you’ve probably changed, too. The attention on your community will fade after a few weeks, and then it’s left to those who stay to manage this process and hopefully prevent catastrophic damage from the next disaster.
That’s no easy task. Grist has a toolkit below for long-term recovery, including how to take care of your mental health and well-being, how to find unemployment and assistance programs, and how to keep tabs on disaster aid in your area so you know the right questions to ask. Most importantly, we want to offer you resources — locally, regionally, and nationally — that can help you navigate the road ahead.
↓ Managing long-term recovery
↓ Mental health resources
↓ Substance abuse resources
↓ Fraud and scams
↓ Preparing for the next disaster
↓ Federal assistance programs
↓ How to track disaster spending in your community
↓ Questions to ask about long-term recovery
↓ Recovery resources
For any community, it’s important to have coordination and communication among public, private, and nonprofit organizations throughout the recovery process. According to this graphic from the city of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, long-term recovery can include everything that public and private sectors work together on, such as rebuilding infrastructure, financial assistance, economic and workforce development programs, redesigning codes and plans to protect people from future disasters, and more.
The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has some helpful things to consider when working on long-term community and individual recovery:
Read more: How disaster response impacts long-term recovery
Disasters affect people in many different ways, and it’s normal to grieve your losses — personal, professional, community — in your own time. You may feel sad, angry, or fearful. In 2021, Southerly interviewed Kevin Yaudes, who runs the Kay Doré Counseling Clinic at McNeese State University, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricanes Laura and Delta hit the southwest part of the state. “The effort to be positive and move forward was so strong that it was clouding the fact that the storms had taken their toll,” Yaudes said. “Two things can be true at the same time. It is OK to feel both sorrow for loss and gratitude that the situation was manageable.” For many residents, knowing there were affordable options for counseling, and that others were experiencing similar feelings, was important.
Disaster relief organizations, churches, mutual aid groups that offer direct financial support (you can find many mutual aid groups here), and other institutions will likely offer free or affordable counseling, or can direct you to the right place. Check your local government website, local news TV stations, newspapers, and local radio stations for options.
General mental health helplines:
Disaster helplines and resources:
All of these agencies and organizations will point you to the Disaster Distress Helpline that provides 24/7 crisis counseling and support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990 for English and Spanish.
However, there are limitations with the helpline: In 2020, the Center for Public Integrity and Columbia Journalism Investigations teamed up with local news outlets across the country to examine the toll disasters take on mental health. They found that federal programs reach just a fraction of survivors, and that communities were creating their own counseling programs to fill in the gaps. Here are some of the tips they gathered from people who have lived through disasters.
Research shows that disasters can result in increased alcohol and drug use among people who previously did not use them, and relapses for those who have struggled with alcohol and drug abuse disorders. Not only is it an exceptionally stressful and triggering time, but services can be disrupted if buildings are destroyed or people are displaced.
Gathered from a variety of clinics as well as federal and state resources, here are some ways to cope after a disaster if you struggle with drugs or alcohol:
There’s always the risk of fraud as con artists posting as government officials or unscrupulous contractors try to bilk people out of their money or rip them off with shoddy work. Here’s a timeline of how disaster fraud often plays out. A few tips can minimize the risk.
If you have knowledge of fraud, waste, or abuse, you can report it to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov. You also can contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Before calling, gather as many details as possible, including how and where it occurred. You can also report it to your state’s attorney general or local law enforcement.
Emergency Legal Responders, which provides free, accessible, and easily understandable information and services, has a form to report disaster scams you encounter so they can find patterns and update resources for the public.
Read more: How to spot fake contractors and questions to ask anyone who knocks on your door looking to offer services
Repeated exposure to major disasters can take a heavy toll on your mental health, according to a 2022 study from Texas A&M University School of Public Health. People who experienced two or more events over the past five years had mental health scores below national levels. These mental health challenges can manifest in a variety of ways. For some people, reactions to stress can feel just as intense as the first time. For example, you may get extremely anxious when you hear heavy rainfall after you’ve survived a flood. NAMI has tips on identifying signs and dealing with triggering events here.
Read more: How to protect your health if a disaster strikes your community
As extreme weather becomes more frequent and intense, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that you’ll experience multiple disasters in a short time span. It’s important to stay prepared — especially if you were caught off guard the first time.
Read more: How to prepare for a disaster
The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program provides temporary benefits to people who, as a result of a major disaster, lost their jobs or had their self-employment interrupted. You are eligible for this assistance if you live in a city, county, or state where a federal disaster declaration has been made and you aren’t eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits. You must file a claim with your state insurance agency. If you have evacuated to another state, you can still apply.
To learn more, contact your state’s unemployment office. Search for yours here. If you’ve moved or have been evacuated to another state, contact your home state. The Department of Labor also has other tips if you need to find a job, relocate, or replace your driver’s license, birth certificate, or other documents.
If you are an agricultural worker on a temporary visa and you lose a job when a flood or storm hits, your employer must give you up to 75 percent of your lost wages. This is a federal law. If you are an H-2A worker and your employer does not provide these lost wages, you can file a complaint with the Department of Labor. (Here are instructions in English and Español on how to do that.) Some people have reported retaliation for making a complaint about working conditions. You can tell the Department of Labor if you think this has happened to you.
Read more: Know your rights as an immigrant before, during, and after disasters
After a disaster, huge sums of money trickle down and change hands to fund debris cleanup, repairs, reconstruction, and more. We hope these tips will be helpful for local journalists looking for stories after a disaster, as well as community members who are interested in better understanding how projects are prioritized and funding is distributed.
Read more: How FEMA aid works
There are other aspects of the recovery process in the months and years after a disaster that it’s important to be aware of. Here are some questions to ask your local officials and community leaders:
Recovery is not a prescriptive process, and some of the best advice you’ll find is from other people who have survived disasters. Grist wants to continue adding to this recovery resource, and we encourage you to send workshops, toolkits, links, and stories that have helped you to community@grist.org.
Download a PDF of this article | Return to Disaster 101