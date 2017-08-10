Kauai might be a tiny island on the map, but it holds big lessons for the rest of the world. Watch our video to see how goats, Tesla, a former Miami Dolphin, and (formerly) Thoreau-lovin’ off-gridders came together for solar energy.
