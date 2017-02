When Obama rejected the permit for Keystone XL in 2015, environmentalists thought it was as good as dead. But within a week of taking office, President Trump revived the hugely contentious energy project on new terms. There are some big, unanswered questions about money, jobs, and oil that could quash Trump’s case for Keystone XL in 2017.

So what are the chances that this zombie pipeline will ever see the light of day? Watch our video above.