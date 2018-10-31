Jamie Margolin isn’t your typical teen. At the age of 15, she launched a global climate movement for young people out of her Seattle home. One year later, this past July, the organization Margolin helped found, Zero Hour, held its first climate march on the Washington Mall. Watch Grist’s short doc on how she, her co-founder Nadia Nazar, and a distributed network of climate-conscious youth made it all happen — and what they’re giving up to fight for a just and sustainable world.